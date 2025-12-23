Not every Christmas ad needs snow, songs, or a sale

For decades, Christmas advertising followed a familiar script, snow-dusted visuals, cheerful jingles, generous discounts, and a sense of urgency designed to push the last-minute buy. It worked in a time when gifting was largely transactional and seasonal, anchored to calendars and campaigns. But that playbook is losing relevance. Today, Christmas messaging is undergoing a quieter yet significant transformation, rooted in how consumers perceive gifting, emotion, and intent.

On a deeper level, this shift reflects a broader change in consumer expectations. Christmas gifts are no longer seen as obligations to be checked off a list; they have become deliberate expressions of care, thought, and connection. As a result, advertising that leans heavily on discounts or familiar festive clichés often rings hollow. The question brands are now asking is not how loud a Christmas campaign needs to be, but how meaningful it feels.

The most visible change would perhaps be moving away from discount-first stories to story-first communications. As much as offers still matter, especially in a value-conscious market like India, they are not the heroes anymore. Instead, brands talk about moments-a sibling reconnecting over a shared memory, a long-distance friend feeling remembered, or an ordinary everyday gesture heightened by thoughtfulness. These narratives resonate because they mirror real life. Today, Christmas is less about spectacle and more about sentiment.

This evolution is also closely tied to how gifting behaviour itself has changed. The modern consumer is gifting more frequently, but in more intentional and considered ways which influenced Christmas communication that makes it less about “once-a-year grand” and more about warmth, intimacy, and humanity. Ads now show a more subdued celebration in the form of home gatherings and intimate dinners rather than loud performances of celebration.

Increasingly, the focus has moved to personalisation, not as a product add-on, but as the heart of the message. People now expect brands to understand who they’re gifting for, the nature of the relationship, and the emotion behind the gesture. Campaigns that spotlight customisation, considered curation, or gifts made with a specific person in mind feel far more relevant today. The language has moved away from “something for everyone” to “something that fits this moment, for this person.”

Cultural sensitivity has also sharpened. As Christmas becomes a more widely embraced celebration in India, brands are learning to balance familiar global symbols with local nuance. The strongest narratives frame Christmas as a shared pause in the year, a moment centred on warmth, gratitude, and connection. This approach allows communication to resonate across audiences while preserving the essence and spirit of the season.

Where some brands misstep is in confusing emotion with excess. Bigger isn’t always better. Overproduced, overly sentimental films can struggle to land when the emotion feels disconnected from real life. Today’s audiences are discerning; they gravitate toward stories that feel honest and relatable, and quickly disengage from anything that appears forced. In contrast, the campaigns that endure are often the quieter ones — built on genuine insight, understated storytelling, and emotions that mirror everyday experiences rather than staged moments.

Technology, too, is subtly reshaping Christmas communication. With faster delivery cycles, real-time personalisation, and digital-first discovery, brands can now design messaging that aligns with immediacy. Christmas ads increasingly acknowledge last-minute gifting, spontaneous gestures, and instant fulfilment, not as compromises, but as valid expressions of care. This reflects a modern reality where convenience and thoughtfulness coexist.

Looking ahead, Christmas advertising will continue to move away from being a seasonal sales event and toward becoming a reflection of cultural mood. In uncertain times, consumers gravitate toward messages that feel reassuring, authentic, and grounded. Brands that understand this shift, those that listen more than they broadcast, will find themselves building deeper relevance, not just festive visibility.

Ultimately, the messaging shift in Christmas ads is less about changing visuals or formats and more about changing intent. The brands that succeed will be those that recognise Christmas not as a moment to push products, but as an opportunity to participate meaningfully in people’s lives. And that, perhaps, is the most enduring gift of all.

This article is penned by Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.