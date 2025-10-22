Engaging Gen Z and millennials in a saturated market

We’re living in an era where everyone’s selling something. The digital world has never been more crowded, and yet, the two most influential consumer groups Gen Z and Millennials, remain as unpredictable as ever. The question is no longer how to reach them, but how to keep them engaged once you do.

The attention economy is shrinking

A recent study found that the average human attention span has dropped to shorter than that of a goldfish. But here’s the catch Gen Z’s short attention span doesn’t mean they’re disengaged. They simply have a refined filter for what deserves their time. They scroll past what feels inauthentic, repetitive, or overtly “salesy.”

To stand out, brands need to earn attention through value whether that’s entertainment, empowerment, or emotional connection. A lot of brands are built today using humor and memes. The result? millions of followers, and an emotional bond that goes beyond utility.

Authenticity isn’t a buzzword

For both Millennials and Gen Z, authenticity ranks higher than product perfection. They can sense brand posturing from miles away. That’s why campaigns that show vulnerability, humor, or real voices resonate more deeply than polished, high-gloss ads.

Personalization that feels personal

Today’s consumers don’t want to be targeted but want to be understood. According to a 2024 McKinsey report, 71% of consumers expect brands to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen.

This doesn’t just mean inserting a first name in an email. It’s about creating micro-moments personalized recommendations, local trends, or contextual offers that reflect the user’s digital footprint.

Entertainment as engagement

When it comes to content consumption, the young generation aren’t just watching but they’re also participating. That’s why interactive and gamified experiences are proving more effective than static ads.

Popular brands have leaned into metaverse collaborations, where users can try virtual sneakers or digital apparel and witty push notifications have turned transactional interactions into moments of humor and virality.

The takeaway? Whether it’s through memes, reels, or gamified filters, entertainment is now the most powerful form of engagement.

The role of community

Both generations crave belonging over branding. They don’t just follow brands; they join communities. This shift has redefined how marketing works from broadcasting to co-creating.

Similarly, homegrown D2C brands in India are building micro-communities, where customers exchange tips, feedback, and memes. These intimate spaces foster organic conversations that no traditional campaign can replicate.

Values drive decisions

If there’s one thing that unites both Gen Z and Millennials, it’s purpose. They want to know what your brand stands for, not just what it sells. According to Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, over 70% of young consumers prefer buying from brands aligned with their values, especially around sustainability, inclusivity, and social impact. Purpose isn’t just good PR anymore it’s good business.

The future of engagement is two-way

As AI and predictive analytics make personalization more precise, the brands that will truly win are those that listen as much as they speak. Whether it’s using real-time feedback loops, UGC collaborations, or AI-powered trend sensing, engagement will increasingly be about co-creation not communication.

In a world oversaturated with noise, the only thing that cuts through is connection. And the brands that understand that will not just sell more they’ll matter more.

This article is penned by Ashutosh Valani, Co-Founder, RENÉE Cosmetics

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.