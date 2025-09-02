How do Indian consumers emotionally respond to 'auspiciousness' in brand storytelling?

A few days ago, while standing in line outside a local Ganpati mandal, I overheard a woman talking to her teenage daughter.

"No matter what’s happening in life, beta, this is the one thing we do every year. Even if we have to stand in line for hours, we must find time to do it."

Here was a mother, teaching her daughter the gentle art of emotional and cultural rhythm.

And this rhythm becomes especially visible during festivals. It’s the time when India pauses. The streets fill with colour and sound. Homes are rearranged. Minds are reset. There is a collective sense of readiness. A moment to begin again.

This is the emotional weather Ganesh Chaturthi brings, particularly in the western parts of India. It is one of the most emotionally potent moments in the calendar.

When a brand speaks in such a moment, the real question is how it makes the consumer feel. In India, ‘auspiciousness’ is a deeply felt emotional code. And for brand builders, it is worth decoding.

Auspiciousness is emotional timing

We often associate auspiciousness with rituals, calendars, and muhurats. But for consumers, it acts more like an emotional compass. It helps them navigate risk, manage uncertainty, and feel confident about decisions that are often intuitive.

Consider a family that has saved up for months to buy a refrigerator. They've compared models and narrowed down their options. Yet, they hesitate. Then a salesperson says, “It’s Ganpati, the perfect time to bring home something new.” Suddenly, the decision feels right.

What makes a moment auspicious is the emotional timing. That sense of inner readiness. That intuitive yes.

This is why, before a product enters a home, especially in categories like food, skincare, education, or health, it must pass through an invisible filter: Does it feel right? Does it belong in my life right now?

If the answer is yes, it doesn’t just get bought. It gets welcomed.

Auspiciousness as an emotional softener

In brand storytelling, auspiciousness serves as an emotional softener. It smoothens the edge of persuasion. The message arrives with feeling.

For instance, a new snack product might feel pushy if it launches with loud claims and comparisons. But if it enters during Ganesh Chaturthi, with a story about sharing sweets with family, it feels like a guest at the table. Not a salesperson at the door.

That is why auspiciousness works. It allows brands to:

Slow down the sell

Speak with emotional intuition

Evoke trust without needing to explain

Be invited into emotional and physical spaces that are otherwise closed





Why It works during festivals (and beyond)

Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi are moments of emotional renewal. People clean their homes, revisit forgotten routines, and finally act on long-delayed decisions. Some move homes. Others launch businesses. Many replace worn-out appliances or sign up for things they’ve been putting off.

What looks like celebration on the outside is often a clearing out of the old. A willingness to start again.

Brands that understand this and align with it emotionally are more likely to land softly.

The three emotional layers of auspiciousness

Auspiciousness in India is not a single idea. It has depth and layering. When a consumer says something “feels right,” they are usually responding to one or more of the following:

1. Protection

Every new choice carries risk, especially in a culture where change is often viewed with caution. Auspiciousness is a way to emotionally ensure the decision. 'I’ve done my part. The rest is up to the universe.'

2. Belonging

When something feels auspicious, it also feels culturally right. It carries the emotional reassurance of what elders would approve of. A product that fits this space feels innovative. It feels familiar.

3. Permission

Many Indian consumers wrestle with guilt around indulgence or spending on themselves. Auspiciousness gives them permission. To try. To upgrade. To make a choice that is both emotional and self-affirming.

That is why skincare, electronics, and jewellery often perform well around festivals.

Why this matters for brand builders

Festivals are emotional openings. Too often, brands try to jump into the noise. But real connection happens when a brand aligns with the emotional pace of the consumer.

To do this well:

Understand the rhythm

You don’t need a deity on the screen. You need to understand what the moment feels like. A sense of preparation. A shift in emotional tone. A quiet welcome.

Match the mood

If the consumer is softening, cleansing, or readying themselves for a change, your brand voice must mirror that. Less assertion. More intuition.

Land with the heart

When launched at the right emotional moment, a brand enters memory.

In Closing

Auspiciousness in India is the presence.

As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, with its music, its rituals, and its emotional churn, let us remember: brands are guests in our lives. And like any guest, their success depends on how well they understand the moment they have chosen to arrive.

This article is penned by Dr Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.