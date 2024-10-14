How the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is changing sponsorship dynamics

As the world watches the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, women's cricket is rapidly gaining momentum, and we are seeing brands recognising the potential of female athletes to reach diverse audiences. The likes of Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar have been bagging deals that are in and around the range of male athletes excluding the Indian Cricket Team players according to FairPlay Sports’ Bandana Chhetri.
However, the performance of teams in this tournament plays a critical role in shaping the endorsement landscape. If India narrowly misses out on qualifying for the knockout stage, it could impact endorsements for these players. Strong tournament performances typically enhance visibility and marketability, so a close exit might lead to decreased interest from brands and potentially fewer endorsement deals.
The final decision hinges on whether New Zealand can secure a win against Pakistan, which will determine India’s fate in the tournament.
Despite this, the overall growth of women’s cricket and its rising popularity may mitigate this effect. Players with strong personal brands or consistent performances may still attract endorsements, regardless of the outcome. Ultimately, while on-field success is important, broader trends in women's cricket will also shape the endorsement landscape.
Rising brand interest in women’s cricket
Following the success of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a broader range of brand categories has entered the sponsorship scene. Notably, healthcare and cosmetics brands, which had previously steered clear of the male-dominated IPL for over a decade, are now tapping into women's cricket. For instance, Lotus Herbals becoming Mumbai Indians’ women’s team sponsor was a reflection of the rising interest of women-centric brands to leverage cricket as a means for driving brand visibility.
The likes of Puma, Nivia, and Adidas are consistently pushing the boundaries of promoting women’s sports, and bat sponsorship has been one of the ‘in things’ in women’s cricket. Meanwhile, global brands such as Visa (with Shafali Verma) and Coca-Cola (with Smriti Mandhana) continue to leverage the power of sport for marketing, and it has been no different with the growth of women’s cricket.
The rising brand value of players like Harmanpreet Kaur, coupled with the ability of female cricketers to blend fashion and sport,there is a clear focus by brands to leverage India's female cricketers to achieve more brand recognition through congruency.
Success on the pitch typically translates into success off it. Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of India’s cricket team so there is no surprise that brands run for her signature.
As for Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, not only are they phenomenal batters but also pleasing personalities with infectious smiles. At the same time, they are very active on social media, which drives a lot more visibility and engagement - a key focus area for brands as they want to ensure they receive maximum exposure when partnering with an athlete.
Leveraging social media for personal branding
People love when noteworthy personalities share personal stories and anecdotes. Leveraging social media to share their authentic selves will go a long way in building their personal brand. Fitness routines seem to get high engagement and viewership on social media so that is something that cricketers should also turn to.
Additionally, creating a sort of consistent mood board, and similar aesthetic posts will go a long way in enhancing the profile. Engaging with the fans on social media through comments, polls, and lives have proven to be integral in boosting an athlete’s popularity. It is essential for players to keep their social media pages active, as a steady online presence helps maintain visibility and draw attention from brands.
The shift toward long-term sponsorships
Brands are likely to start investing in long-term partnerships with female cricketers, moving on from one-off partnerships to building narratives that create authenticity through values.
Many brands are prioritising social responsibility. Female cricketers often champion important causes, making them attractive ambassadors for brands focused on social impact, diversity, and empowerment.
There’s an increase in the national team players being picked up as brand ambassadors. The likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Anjali Sarvani and Disha Kasat are all getting lucrative offers from brands for partnership. This will only grow as the Indian women’s cricket team achieves success.
Expanding the reach of women’s cricket
Since Indian women’s cricket team players play in franchise cricket across the globe, there is exposure to the popular The Hundred, the Big Bash League, and the Women’s CPL - there is more opportunity to play well, and catch the eye of brands.
The Women’s T20 World Cup has done some fantastic work in marketing the tournament thus far. The WBBL and WPL can take a page out of their book to create diverse sponsorship opportunities for female cricketers.
To further shift the industry's perception and ensure equal opportunities for women cricketers, increased investment and sponsorship is crucial. The BCCI is supporting Indian women’s cricket, and has created a solid platform for the betterment of female cricketers in the country. Having said that, brands and sponsors also need to show their faith in the same manner.
Broadcast and promotion also needs to be done at a much larger scale than it is currently. Cricketing boards and governing bodies need to have adequate female representation to ensure the interests of women’s cricket in the country. Grassroots cricket also needs more development to get more female cricketers involved who can consider the game then as a fulltime job.
The role of media and marketing agencies
Media outlets play a crucial role in shaping public perception. The way women’s cricket is advertised is nowhere near that of men’s cricket. It is essential for media outlets to provide fair airtime, analysis, and storytelling around women’s cricket. Viewers buy into what is sold on TV, and there is no reason for women’s cricket to not be able to touch that nerve.
Marketing agencies can drive the narrative forward by creating compelling stories, engaging influencers, educating brands on the growth of women’s cricket, and drive innovation through women’s cricket campaigns. If given the responsibility, driving this narrative through social media and other forms of media can take women’s cricket a long way forward.
This article is penned by Mazhar Gadiwala, Vice President, Togglehead Sports.
Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.