Marketing mortality: Walking the line between emotion & ethics

Despite being ones of life’s most universal experiences, the sunset of life is a difficult subject to address- especially in marketing. And yet, for those of us who work in the life insurance industry, it’s a reality that is fundamental to our business. The purpose of Life Insurance is to offer a safety net to the families in the face of unfortunate passing of their breadwinner.

The question remains, How do we make a creative campaign around mortality without resorting to insensitivity and fear? The answer lies in approaching the subject with honesty, sensitivity and yes – by offering hope.

Communicating with compassion

Let’s be honest- life insurance isn’t the kind of product that sparks impulse buys. To a customer, it would be in poor taste to showcase insurance as a product that assures them with any immediate gratification or provides adrenaline rush or entertainment. Marketing insurance is about responsibility – asking individuals to face reality and invest in a cushion for their long-term peace of mind.

And yet, only 3 in 10 adults in India have life insurance. According to Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), life insurance penetration dropped to 2.8% in FY24. So, ensuring the right form of storytelling becomes even more pivotal for a category like ours.

A well-planned story about loss, sacrifice or unexpected life events can resonate deeply with people and prompt meaningful action. As marketers, we are required to approach the subject with dignity and care, not for mere conversions. Our job lies in driving an honest narrative to remind people that life is fragile, and being prepared is a profound act of love.

The ethical compass: How to draw the line?

When it comes to tackling the question of mortality in marketing, it isn’t about what you say, but how you say it. Here are some principles we adhere to ensure the message sounds sensitive yet impactful:

No Trauma-Baiting- It is best to refrain from graphic imagery that can cause emotional strain to the audience in an attempt to grab their attention. The principle is simple- if the reception to the narrative is causing distress, it’s best left on the storyboard.

Respect for Grief- Marketers can never use real-life tragedies, recent disasters, or the vulnerability of specific communities as marketing tools. These moments deserve empathy, not repurposing. Our job is to honour the experience of loss with care.

Being culturally sensitive- In India, each community’s approach to how they deal with the loss of their loved ones is different. It is important that the messaging is inclusive and represents the target audience with utmost sincerity.



Celebration of Life- Powerful marketing campaigns are fuelled by messaging around positive emotions that drive people to seek insurance coverage. By focusing on values like love for your family, a sense of responsibility and the desire to leave a meaningful legacy, we build trust and foster connection.

Consumers today appreciate intelligent and honest communication. The most effective campaigns focus on love, not loss and empowerment more than fear. As marketers, we are expected to embed learning into our campaigns which ultimately creates awareness about the importance of securing your lives with the product- life insurance. It is about telling stories from the heart to touch their hearts.



This article is penned by Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, CMO, Generali Central Life Insurance Company

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.