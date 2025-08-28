Negotiating with giants: Inside the business of OTT content deals

When people hear about OTT (Over-the-Top) content deals, they often imagine intense boardroom battles and high-stakes negotiations. But there’s another side to this story, one filled with opportunity, growth and pride. For creators, negotiating with streaming giants isn’t just about business; it’s about giving their stories a chance to travel farther than ever before.

The power of platforms

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ are massive. They decide what millions of people around the world will watch. That can feel overwhelming, especially for independent filmmakers and small production houses.But it’s also empowering. These platforms offer creators the chance to reach audiences across continents, turning local stories into global conversations.

For every filmmaker, producer, or writer, that moment of negotiation represents years of hard work. It’s the chance to see your story not just survive, but thrive on screens in homes you’ll never visit, in languages you may not speak, but with emotions that connect us all.

Partnership over profit

While money is a part of the conversation, it’s not the whole story. Negotiating with OTT platforms is about building partnerships. These platforms aren’t just buyers; they are collaborators. They want to help shape a product that’s beautiful, meaningful, and marketable.

Yes, compromises may happen. You might have to adjust your budget or tweak your creative vision. But patience and trust go a long way. Many platforms genuinely want to support creators and help them bring their best work to life. And sometimes, working within limits can push you to think bigger, refine your ideas and dream better.

The joy of going live

There’s a special kind of joy in seeing your work featured on a platform’s home screen. It’s more than just visibility; it’s validation. Your voice matters. Your story is worth sharing. And now, it’s reaching people who never knew it existed. OTT platforms also bring powerful tools to the table. Their marketing reach is massive, and their data insights help match your content with the right audience. Suddenly, your film or series isn’t just a local release, it’s part of a global conversation.

Creativity without borders

At the heart of it all, these deals remind us why we tell stories. It’s not just for fame or fortune. It’s to connect, to inspire, and to show that creativity has no borders. Whether your story is about love, loss, laughter, or fear, it deserves to be seen, heard, and felt.

In conclusion, negotiating with OTT giants may seem complex, but it’s also deeply rewarding. It’s a journey filled with learning, growth, and the thrill of seeing your work reach the world. For creators, it’s not just about selling a story; it’s about sharing a piece of themselves. And when that story finds its place on a global stage, it’s a reminder that every voice matters, and every story has the power to connect us all.

This article is penned by Sapna Malhotra, Producer and Cofounder, Alchemy Films

