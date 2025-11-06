How personal branding won the New York mayor’s race & what brands can learn from it

Zohran Mamdani’s recent win is on everyone’s radar and for good reason. Beyond the political milestone, it represents a fundamental change in the way that trust, power, and influence are established in the digital age. From a communications perspective, more than a political campaign, it was a master class in community development, narrative design, and digital-first brand strategy.
According to Pew Research, more than 70% of first-time U.S. voters stated that their political opinions were influenced by social media, and over 4.8 billion people were active on social media globally in 2024. This indicates a distinct shift: digital platforms are now the main infrastructure of influence rather than merely auxiliary instruments in public discourse.
Mamdani’s campaign was a striking example of that evolution. Every post, visual, and message was built with precision, not to broadcast, but to create participation. The storytelling felt authentic, the tone was human and the design was relatable. What emerged was not a politician speaking to people, but a brand in active conversation with its community.
Mamdani’s win underlines how credibility, consistency, and connection are now necessary to gain influence. As they navigate audiences that live, make decisions, and interact in the digital sphere, brands, founders, and leaders from a variety of industries can take inspiration from this blueprint, which transcends politics.
Authenticity over aspiration
For a long time, traditional political campaigns have been hinging on a candidate’s projection, particularly by sketching out a superhuman image of the candidate. Mamdani did the exact opposite of that. His campaign was authentic and mostly built around the lots of people that thought it was impromptu and it was the human side of the candidates, from distributing food at community kitchens to taking his dog for a walk or chatting with the people on the streets. Such instances, which were essentially simple but smart digital storytelling, made people feel like they personally knew him and not just that they had heard about him.
This model penetrated deeper and led the way to a bigger cultural change. Edelman 2024 Trust Barometer reports that 64% of Gen Z audiences believe more in individuals and creators as compared to traditional institutions. Mamdani’s power was in realizing that authenticity has now become the main channel through which trust is built rather than authority. His communication was not to impress but to connect.
For brands, this point here is the bottom line. Authenticity can no longer be a mere brand voice or style, it is a business decision. Today’s audience will prioritize the brand’s honesty, relatability, and consistency rather than its perfection. The more human a brand looks the more influence it has.
Community, not crowd
Nielsen reports that micro-community campaigns have almost 2.3 times higher engagement than the mass-market messaging. Mamdani’s campaign was a perfect example of this transition from the concept of reach to that of resonance. Instead of the scale, he had a deep understanding of how to proceed further – he found ways to create smaller communities with the high level of engagement, who, in turn, became the active conductors of his message.
The likes of Hot Girls for Zohran or New York Moms for Zohran were not merely the catchy slogans; they represented identity-driven communities that had distinct voices, aesthetics, and even merchandise. Each served as a self-supporting ecosystem where members did not only consume content but also create it. The energy that came from these participants made the campaign not a commercial but personal.
The message for brands is as clear as day: virality doesn’t necessarily mean influence. The real power derives from being part of something. When people feel that the story belongs to them, they will be the ones to take it further and give it a new life long after the first message has been delivered. For present-day brands, that is the new loyalty model — smaller, passionate groups that have a say in the creation and carry the narrative forward.
The design of influence
Few political campaigns have mastered the visual game as effectively as Mamdani’s. His graphic identity was bold, youthful, and instantly recognisable. The use of vibrant, 80s-inspired colors and striking typography made every post stand out in a crowded feed.
Just like Barack Obama's famous campaign poster, Mamdani's images became cultural icons - memorable, and sharable. His design decisions conveyed his principles even before his speech: lively, up-to-date, and from the community.
Design is not just a final bit for brands anymore; it is a storytelling tool. In a fast-scroll world, visual recall is most of the time what decides whether a message is noticed or ignored. Mamdani's campaign is a reminder to us of that.
Running a campaign like a brand
Mamdani’s campaign was essentially the brand launch of a new product. Every single content piece was aimed at being relatable, shareable, and stirring the talk in the community. From his clever one-liners at the debate to cultural references like closing his speech with “Dhoom Machale,” practically every second was prepared to ignite the participation.
It was not the result of a happy accident. The strategic planning was behind the artistry, grasping what would trend, what would connect, and what would reflect his values. The outcome was a campaign that didn’t just inform the voters but engrossed them.
Brands and communicators can take this as a strong signal: consistency and clarity are the main factors that lead credibility to be built. It doesn’t matter if it’s a product, a founder, or a cause, if communication is handled with the same level of discipline as branding, the awareness that is created can be easily turned into advocacy.
Redefining the underdog narrative
At the heart of Mamdani’s story was a simple, powerful truth, he was the unexpected candidate. Instead of shying away from it, he turned that perception into his narrative. The campaign focused on picturing him as the underdog who represented common people, not political angle.
Owning his identity and confidence in being different is what made his campaign stand out. He didn’t just claim to represent change; he embodied it.
For leaders and brands alike, this is the essence of strong storytelling: own your truth, even when it breaks convention. People resonate with honesty, not perfection.
The new rules of influence
Zohran Mamdani’s win underscores a larger reality, the lines between politics, branding, and digital marketing are blurring. Influence today is built not through authority, but through authenticity.
Whether it’s a political campaign, a startup, or a global brand, success now depends on how effectively you can build trust, community, and culture through content. Digital media is no longer just a distribution channel, it’s the foundation of modern storytelling.
His win is a testament to the fact that strategy and emotion go hand in hand. Amplifying the authentic stories through digital precision shapes narratives and changes outcomes.
And that’s the real power of the digital age: it doesn’t just help people speak louder, it helps them connect deeper.
This article is penned by Upasna Dash, Founder & CEO, Jajabor Brand Consultancy
Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.