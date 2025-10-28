The growth of local language influencers in India and the growing demand

The influencer marketing landscape has been evolving drastically and within that the rise of local language influencers has been one of the most powerful shifts. Nowhere is this transformation more visible than in South India. But the journey has not been linear, it has been on of full of ups and downs, sudden spikes, unpredictable dips, and new patterns almost every few months.

While the creator economy as a whole is booming, the growth is not equal everywhere. India today has an estimated 3.5 to 4.5 million active creators, and nearly 65% of them create content in regional languages. That itself shows how deep the vernacular wave has gone.

When we zoom out look at India as a whole, it gets clear that a few states have built a strong base for influencer marketing. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh have already set some of the best examples in terms of infrastructure, influencer strength, and agency systems and the ecosystem is more mature. These states are setting examples and benchmarks on how influencer marketing can integrate seamlessly into the larger brand communication mix.

On the other hand we have the states ofGujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are also catching up fast. Their Tier-2 and Tier-3 creators are showing good growth both in storytelling and engagement and progressing well. Their growth signals that the next phase of influencer marketing growth will be driven from beyond metro cities.

Then we have states like Odisha, the North-East, and some parts of the upper north which are still warming up to influencer marketing. As of 2025, around 70% of India’s influencer campaigns come from just 9 states, while the other 21 states together contribute less than 30%.

The Regional Content Challenge

In many states, finding creators across different genres — food, fashion, finance, lifestyle — is easy. But in others, the options are limited both in number and variety. This makes regional campaign planning a challenge. For D2C brands expanding into new markets, this gap can slow down go-to-market timelines and affect efficiency. Around 8 out of 10 D2C brands in India now allocate a decent part of their marketing budgets specifically for regional influencer campaigns, which shows how important this channel has become for building brand connect. The rising numbers underscore a growing truth: influencer marketing has become as much about understanding geography and culture as it is about creativity and reach.

The South Story

The biggest shift, however, is in South India. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala together form one of the strongest regional influencer networks in the country. The audience here connects deeply with content in their own language — not just because it’s local, but because it feels more real and emotional.

Over 58% of digital users in South India prefer to consume brand content in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam instead of English or Hindi. That automatically makes local creators more powerful voices for brands. This preference naturally amplifies the influence of local creators, who can communicate with nuance, humour, and emotional authenticity in ways that mainstream, pan-India influencers often can’t.

From an agency point of view, South India also demands a different style of working. Campaign cycles are shorter, feedback is quicker, and content fatigue sets in faster. What works this month might feel old just a few weeks later. The only way to stay relevant is to stay updated with local trends - whether it’s a viral sound, a regional meme, or a social issue that suddenly becomes the talk of the town.

It’s now very clear that regional influencer marketing is no longer just an experiment but has become a solid part of modern marketing in India. The maturity level still varies from state to state, while Tamil Nadu and Telangana lead in terms of creator numbers and campaign frequency; Kerala and Karnataka rank higher in audience trust and overall brand perception. Together, the South Indian market now contributes almost 28% of India’s total influencer marketing revenue, making it the biggest regional contributor.

The next phase in regional influencer marketing

The next stage of influencer marketing growth in India won’t be about follower counts or celebrity names, instead it will depend on how well brands and agencies understand the regional pulse - the local emotion, dialect, and culture. South India already shows what that future looks like: emotional, expressive, layered, and far from uniform.

The faster brands realise that “regional” doesn’t mean “smaller,” but actually “closer,” the more authentic their campaigns will become. Because at the end of the day, an influencer is not just someone who posts a video — they are someone who translates the brand for their own people. And in India, that translation truly works only when the language, emotion, and geography come together perfectly.





This article is penned byShivashish Tarkas, Founder, The InterMentalist

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.