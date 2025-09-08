Why purpose-driven Influencer marketing will outshine discount-led campaigns this festive

In 2025, India’s festive shopping no longer begins in Mumbai or Delhi,it begins in Jaipur’s vibrant bazaars, Surat’s glittering textile hubs, Indore’s digital-first households, Madurai’s temple towns, Kochi’s Onam markets, and Mysuru’s heritage streets. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, once overshadowed by metros, are now the pulse of festive commerce, where traditions meet aspirations and shopping carts fill both online and offline.

At the center of this shift is not just affordable data or rising incomes, it's the emergence of regional storytellers: influencers who understand the rhythm of their culture and give brands a voice that feels both local and authentic.

Tier 2 & 3: The new festive growth engines

Festivals in India have always meant shopping sprees. But 2025 marks a clear turning point. According to SARC Associates, 60% of e-commerce demand came from smaller cities in 2023, and that figure is compounding at 30% annually.

Consider the momentum:

●During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2024, Jaipur clocked 35% growth, led by fashion and handicrafts.



●Amazon’s Prime Sale saw Surat’s textile pride turn digital, with home décor and apparel sales soaring by 50%.



●Indore surged 40% in Great India Sale purchases, powered by electronics.



●Madurai shifted daily essentials online, from skincare to hygiene products.



●Coimbatore witnessed a surge in textile-driven e-commerce during Diwali, as traditional saree shopping moved online.



●In Kochi, Onam saw a 45% rise in sales of ethnic wear and home décor through Myntra and Amazon.



●Vijayawada and Mysuru together reported double-digit growth in electronics and festive gifting categories during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.





By 2025, households in these cities are projected to jump from 80 million (2018) to 140 million (McKinsey), carrying with them a hunger for premium experiences and branded goods.

Influencers: Bharat’s cultural narrators

In metros, influencers often mirror global trends. In smaller cities, they amplify culture, rituals, and aspirations.

●Surat’s couple creators, Parul and Yogesh, with 510K followers, turn everyday Gujarati life into brand storytelling that feels like home.



●A Madurai influencer’s post of a Myntra salwar kameez pulled 1.7K likes and 450 comments, proof that engagement is not just wide but deeply loyal.



●In Coimbatore, a fashion creator’s Diwali haul video featuring Kanjivaram sarees garnered 200K+ views, blending tradition with online commerce.



●A Hyderabad food influencer showcasing festive biryani brands during Eid crossed 500K engagements, turning culinary nostalgia into powerful product discovery.



●In Jaipur, a creator can make a handwoven lehenga viral, while in Mysuru, an influencer’s Ayudha Puja gadget review seamlessly connects tradition with tech.



Meta’s Festive Report 2023 revealed that 66% of Diwali shoppers recalled being influenced by creator content. In smaller towns, where trust in local voices runs high, this influence is even more decisive.

Why stories beat coupons

Festive shopping today isn’t just about deals. In a market saturated with discounts, the true differentiator is trust and emotional connection.

Purpose-driven influencer marketing delivers because it:

●Builds genuine narratives: A creator telling stories in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, or Kannada creates resonance no coupon can match.



●Connects with cultural rituals: From Pongal in Tamil Nadu to Onam in Kerala, influencers embody festivals, not just endorse them.



●Drives higher ROI: Metro celebrities might have reach, but Tier 2 and 3 influencers bring cost-effectiveness + engagement. With India’s influencer marketing sector projected to hit ₹34 billion by 2026 (FICCI-EY), regional voices will command a significant share.

For brands, the message is blunt: discounts are the entry ticket, stories win the wallet.

Brand playbook for 2025

●Localise Content: Root campaigns in regional customs, languages, and festivals.



●Bet on Micro-Influencers: Niche voices drive higher engagement than macro-celebs.



●Prioritize Video: Reels, tutorials, and reviews are the new festive shop windows.



●Be Transparent: Authentic user content and honest reviews create credibility in price-sensitive markets.



What lies ahead

As Bharat’s Tier 2 and 3 cities become the new centers of consumption, influencers will continue to act as its cultural narrators turning festive dreams into commerce stories.

The festive sparkle of 2025 won’t just glow in Mumbai malls or Delhi markets. It will shine in Surat’s diamond streets, Indore’s digital households, Jaipur’s festive bazaars, Kochi’s Onam markets, Coimbatore’s saree shops, and Mysuru’s heritage lanes.

For brands, the choice is clear: invest in authenticity, local storytelling, and purpose-driven influencer marketing. That’s how you win both the heart and the cart.



This article is penned by Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.

