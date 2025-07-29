AgencyCon Agenda: All you need to know about the sessions

Set to take centre stage on 31st July in Mumbai, AgencyCon 2025 is bringing together leading voices and visionaries from the industry. From emerging trends to transformative storytelling, here’s what to expect.

AgencyCon is back with its fifth edition and ready to spark meaningful conversations around the ever-evolving world of advertising and marketing. As the industry shifts, agencies are at the centre, rethinking their roles, sharing creative ownership, and responding to culture in real time.

This year, we dive into the rise of collaborative models, tech-driven storytelling, and pressing issues like talent, burnout, and the future of work. From decoding new agency structures to moving beyond legacy formats, the event promises sharp insights and real talk about what’s next.

Whether it’s the age-old debate, Who really owns the idea? or a call to bring agencies back to their former glory, expect bold perspectives and unfiltered discussions. And for the first time ever, AgencyCon introduces a Marketing Open Mic, a space for raw, behind-the-scenes stories from agency life. It’s where voices from across the industry can share the moments that never made it to the pitch deck but shaped the journey.

This edition brings together top talent competing across 20+ agency and 15+ individual categories, judged by a diverse panel of seasoned experts from the industry.

Get a glimpse of our agenda featuring industry leaders, creative disruptors and changemakers, setting the stage for an unmissable experience.

3:00 PM to 3:40 PM - Panel: Who Owns the Idea? Creative IP, Pitch Theft & the Legal Battle Nobody Talks About

Amer Jaleel, Co-Founder, Curativity

Naresh Gupta, Co-founder, Bang in the Middle

Rafael Pereira, Managing Partner, Tinnuts LLP

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang

3:50 PM to 4:20 PM - Fireside Chat: Beyond Network vs Indie: The Bold Road to an Agency IPO

Saurabh Varma, Founder and CEO at Wondrlab India

4:30:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Keynote: The Long Game

Aditya Kanthy, CEO, Omnicom Advertising Group

5.00 PM - 5.30 PM - The Talented Agency Playbook: Lessons from 3 years of experiments

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Partner & Creative, Talented

6.00 PM - 6.45 PM - The Big Reset: What makes an Agency Great Today (and Tomorrow)

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co Founder, Gozoop Group

Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India

Prasanth Challapalli, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Havas Creative Network India



6.45 PM - 7.30 PM - Panel: Built for the Internet, Wired for Brands: The Rise of Culture-First Creative Companies

Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML

Girish Narayandass, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Bare Bones Collective

Manoti Jain, COO and Founding Partner at Kulfi Collective

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network

7.30 - 8.15 PM - Debate: What do you expect from Agency Culture: GenZ vs Millennials expectations

Adyasha Roy Tomar, Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup

Sankalp Grover, Client Solutions Partner, DDB Mudra Group

Ayden, Senior Copywriter

Shruti Khedkar, Content Strategist, Lesssgo

Keren Benjamin Dias, Associate Director - Planning, Lead, Research and Strategy, Capital Z

Below are the details of AgencyCon 2025:

Date & Day: July 31, Thursday

Registration Begins: 2 PM Onwards

Location: Mumbai.

