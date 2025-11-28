Agency feature: All you need to know about Itch

Itch, a creative agency, is an outfit shaped by digital culture and driven by a shared belief in purposeful creativity. Its work is rooted in problem-solving, collaboration, and a willingness to examine how brands communicate in an evolving landscape.

With a lean structure and an emphasis on ideas that resonate, the team approaches creativity as a way to address real challenges, adapt to changing tools and audiences, and maintain authenticity across the campaigns it builds.

Who are we?

It is a year-and-a-half-old independent creative agency formed in the digital ecosystem, built by people familiar with the internet and its audiences.

While the agency is young, the team’s experience is not. Individually, members have more than a decade of experience across independent digital agencies, having worked in content, culture, and campaigns that influence audiences.

It is led by Naman Agarwal and Surbhi Allagh, with founding members Mayank Sharma (Visuals) and Siddhant Sharma (Creative). The team describes itself as a group of people interested in exploring ideas beyond the obvious.

The team comes from different skill sets but shares one view: creativity should create impact. Its work is grounded in that approach, aiming to produce output that is not only noticed but resonates.

What's in the name?

Before the agency was formed, the team spent considerable time discussing what motivates their work. For them, the word ‘itch’ reflects the feeling that initiated the process.

People do not leave established jobs to begin again without an itch.

It refers to a steady restlessness to approach things differently, to look beyond the surface, and to reconsider how they work, how they view creativity, and how they understand balance within the industry.

The colon in the logo is considered as significant as the word itself; it represents a pause, a prompt for reflection, and an invitation to question what follows.

Every process, campaign, and client discussion starts with that same idea, an urge to create work that holds meaning. In essence, the ‘scratching’ continues.

What we do?

The team works with brands to develop ideas intended to prompt responses, ideas that aim to encourage people to feel, think, and act.

It creates campaigns, content, and communication aimed at making advertising appear less like traditional advertising. For the team, creativity is viewed as problem-solving with purpose, positioning them as strategic stakeholders.

From strategy to storytelling, social to film, and design to digital, the work is guided by insight and aimed at achieving impact.

The agency partners with brands aiming to make measurable progress and collaborate with teams that believe meaningful work comes from curiosity, clarity, and cooperation.

Why we do it?

The way the team approaches this is by reconsidering how creative partnerships function.

Teams face burnout, ideas slow down, and creativity becomes routine. The agency aimed to address that.

The agency was formed as a creative-first ecosystem rather than a traditional agency structure. The team works as partners to address brand problems through creativity, and the solution may take the form of a campaign, a piece of content, or a broader digital shift.

The model is intentionally lean. It aims to allow the team to remain flexible, choose collaborations where progress is possible, and create work intended to hold meaning and deliver impact.

How we evolve?

Evolution starts with awareness. As agencies, it now has a stronger responsibility, one where it has to keep brands grounded. In a space that’s moving faster than ever, it’s easy for brands to get lost in trends. But that’s not how you build lasting brands. The agencies tend to constantly remind them of their purpose and what they’re really trying to do.

It’s not about chasing what’s popular; it’s about finding your voice within it.

AI is another constant conversation, and while it's an incredible tool, the thinking is still with the team at the agency. AI can help the team visualise ideas better, take care of all the boring tasks, but it doesn’t create them, and that’s what evolution should look like.

Social responsibility in social media

Social responsibility starts with honesty, both to the brands we work with and the audiences it speaks to.

With brands, it’s not just about giving them what they want; it’s about giving them what makes sense for them and what will truly resonate with their audience. And with audiences, don’t think they aren’t smart. People today read between the lines, they notice what’s on the label, and they know when a brand is faking it.

That’s why authenticity has to lead the way. Whether it’s a campaign idea or influencer collaboration, the agency aims to ensure that the story being told actually aligns with the brand’s truth. Because gone are the days when A-listers could convincingly promote mass products they’d never use, audiences can see through it. Real influence now comes from individuals who genuinely align with a brand’s proposition and values.

At the end of the day, honesty isn’t just good ethics; it’s good marketing.

Need of the hour

Digital content today travels faster than ever and reaches audiences across generations. That makes it the agency’s responsibility, as marketers, to be mindful of what it puts out there.

Honesty in product marketing is non-negotiable, but it goes beyond that. It is speaking to an increasingly younger and more impressionable audience. The stories and messages it creates should never be misleading or leave room for misinterpretation. It should inform, inspire, and engage without shaping perceptions in the wrong way.

We learned the hard way

The industry doesn’t make it easy for you to do the work you truly believe in. The systems are broken, and intent often gets lost in the noise.

It learned that it’s not enough to simply say, “We’ll do things differently.” One has to find the brands and the people who actually want to do things differently with you.

And that’s probably the hardest part, finding the right partners who share the same hunger to build something that matters.

They work with us

The agency has worked with brands including Eno, Iodex, Nasher Miles, Clove Dental, Anytime Fitness and Swiggy, among others.

Industry as we foresee

The next year will continue to be driven by short-form content; it’s where the audience is and where most stories will be told.

Every platform, whether it’s ChatGPT, Instagram, or something new, is now a marketplace. You’re being sold something everywhere, which means our ecosystems are getting smaller, and authenticity has become the biggest currency.

People don’t want to be marketed to anymore; they want to be spoken to. That means every piece of short-form content has to do more; it has to feel personal, look real, and still be creative.

AI will definitely have a massive role in this. But the real difference will come from the human direction behind it. The idea, the instinct, and the emotional layer can’t be automated.

The industry will also see independent creators continue to thrive as long as they’re willing to put in the work. The creator-brand partnerships that will last are the ones built on craft and consistency, not just numbers.

Follower counts are already becoming irrelevant. What’s going to matter is content strategy, i.e., how you build it, play with it, and keep it fresh. If you’re not constantly rethinking how you show up, it’s going to be very hard to sustain attention.

The next phase of content isn’t just about who’s creating more but about who’s creating better.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet can be the kind of day that shifts focus back to where creativity often begins, with a blank sheet of paper and a curious mind. It becomes about what you notice, what you feel, and how ideas form from the moments happening around you. The way you think without Google or AI is portrayed as a reflection of how you function as a creative individual.

At the agency, many L&D sessions are built around experiential learning. The team often participates in non-linear learning exercises that involve stepping out to look for inspiration in everyday environments

The day without internet promotes learning, exploring, and finding ideas through direct, human experiences.

Gender ratio and policies

It does not hire a thinking man or woman. It hires thinking talent.

Equal opportunities are not positioned as something to demonstrate. They are described as part of the way the organisation functions. And with 2026 approaching, the view is that this should no longer be considered progressive but simply standard.

Maternity and paternity leave

Its maternity leave extends up to 6 months, and paternity leave is 15 days, giving new parents the time and space to ease into one of life’s biggest transitions.

Beyond that, the agency also has wellness breaks once you’ve completed some time with the organisation. And for life’s other milestones, like marriage, we have marriage leave so you can get some time when you’re building a new life.

Each of these policies is built around the belief that work and life don’t have to compete. They can coexist when people are trusted with the time they need at the moments that matter most.

Work culture and values that we believe in

Its culture is shaped around doing meaningful work and maintaining a sense of humanity while doing it. It has always been believed that talent is what brings someone to Itch, but values are what encourage them to stay.

The values remain simple: respect for people and ideas, being foolishly brave to try new things, curiosity with respect to everything, accountability for what we create, and the drive to make work that has real impact. Attention to detail matters, but the broader context is never ignored.

The team operates on collaboration rather than competition. The aim is not perfection, but to continue learning, experimenting, and looking beyond what is immediately obvious.

Agency growth YOY

It is expected to experience a 100% growth from 2024 to 2025.

Client testimonials

The client’s perspective and creative strengths align with its goals at Nasher Miles. The agency has brought an energy and direction that complements our brand’s spirit i.e. bold, playful, and unapologetically original

Shruti Kedia, Co-founder & CMO, Nasher Miles, said, “With Itch, we have found a creative partner that could match our ambition with agility. The team brings strategy, soul, and a knack for creating stuff that’s always culturally in sync.”

Our work

For Anytime Fitness, it built a campaign that made a simple but powerful point i.e. movement doesn’t need marketing, it just needs intent. The brand film transformed everyday spaces into workout zones, showing that fitness can happen anywhere - at home, at the gym, or in the smallest of moments. The idea shifted the brand narrative from aspiration to accessibility, resulting in a 20% increase in leads within the first month of launch.

For Pride Month, Nasher Miles collaborated with Myntra to launch Show Your Colour With Pride, a campaign that celebrated individuality, identity, and self-expression using colour as a metaphor for confidence and queerness. Featuring trans artist, actor, and drag performer Lauren Robinson, the campaign moved beyond token representation to tell an authentic story of courage and belonging.

Built on the brand’s belief in travel that’s expressive and bold, the campaign reflected Nasher Miles’ commitment to individuality through films, teasers, influencer collaborations, and by turning the conveyor belt at Goa Airport into a vibrant symbol of Pride.