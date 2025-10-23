Agency feature: All you need to know about KIT Global

KIT Global is a digital marketing agency with over two decades of experience in performance-driven solutions across multiple regions. It operates through regional excellence centres and a globally distributed team, focusing on data-led strategies, AI integration, and multi-channel campaigns.

The agency emphasises ethical practices, transparency, and client accountability while navigating diverse local markets. Its approach combines technology, innovation, and inclusive workplace policies to deliver measurable outcomes, adapt to evolving industry trends, and maintain long-term partnerships.

Who are we?

KIT Global is a full-service digital marketing company with global coverage across Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MENA, offering tailored solutions aimed at driving business growth. It combines local market expertise, data-driven strategies, and in-house capabilities to help businesses expand across diverse regions.

Operating with structured systems, a global team of 30 members, and proprietary tools, the agency positions itself as a technology-driven alternative to traditional agencies, providing both scale and precision in a digital-first environment. Its key focus areas include hyper-personalised performance marketing powered by AI-driven analytics, multi-channel strategies, and influencer marketing campaigns.

Recently, the agency announced its appointment as the official Telegram Ads partner in India and Indonesia. This partnership provides the company with access to Telegram’s advertising tools and localised support, creating new opportunities in the expanding mobile market.

What's in the name?

The name of the agency symbolises its role as a comprehensive ‘Kit’ of specialised marketing solutions designed to help brands engage confidently and competitively in their target markets. The term ‘Global’ represents its vision to build strong teams across regions and its commitment to international collaboration. It aims to reflect the agency’s focus on delivering customised solutions that respect local cultures while maintaining a global reach.

What we do?

The agency’s core services follow a 360° marketing approach, including SEO, programmatic advertising, social media marketing, influencer campaigns, affiliate marketing, PPC, content creation, data analytics, Telegram ads, events, PR, and more.

While technology connects markets globally, each local market presents distinct characteristics. The agency operates excellence centres in APAC, EU, MENA, and LATAM, providing access to high-growth regions and facilitating new tools and partners discovery*-+. This structure enables clients to enhance their marketing performance through a balanced mix of digital and traditional solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Why we do it?

The agency was established with the aim of making advanced tools for audience engagement and performance marketing accessible to marketers of all sizes and geographies. The company is developing a marketing platform that will integrate these tools and solutions, with further details to be shared soon.

Its entry into performance marketing was driven by a focus on accountability and long-term client partnerships based on data and measurable outcomes. The agency’s approach emphasises supporting brands, particularly startups and entrepreneurs, in achieving sustainable growth through transparent, result-oriented strategies rather than conventional advertising sales. This client-focused philosophy has guided the agency’s growth and innovation for over two decades.

How we evolve?

The marketing industry continues to evolve rapidly, and the agency adapts by integrating artificial intelligence, expanding into new marketing channels, and improving its use of first-party data to stay agile in a changing environment. Its scalable global system enables quick adaptation to platform shifts and emerging consumer behaviours.

As the official Telegram Ads partner in India, the agency utilises the platform’s uncluttered ad environment to achieve higher ad recall, stronger engagement, and cost-efficient campaign results. This collaboration provides advertisers with access to a rapidly growing, mobile-first platform with precise audience targeting.

The agency aims to explore opportunities for growth by strengthening partnerships with leading channel providers, ensuring value for clients and maintaining a competitive edge in marketing innovation.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency follows an ethical marketing framework focused on combating fraud, maintaining transparency, and protecting consumer privacy. Inclusive messaging and strict compliance standards help build trust with clients, partners, and audiences. It also promotes responsible digital engagement through open communication, ensuring that social responsibility is integrated into all campaigns.

Need of the hour

India’s social networking laws are still evolving, creating a need for stronger regulations around data privacy, advertising ethics, and digital fraud prevention. The agency’s experience managing challenges such as low margins and fraud in emerging markets underlines its commitment to ethical and sustainable business standards.

India’s digital advertising market is projected to grow 7.8% in 2025 to reach Rs 1,37,099 crore. Digital media, including social, search, and short-form video, accounts for nearly half of this market. Social media advertising alone is expanding at 16.4%, highlighting growing online engagement and advertiser interest. However, this growth underscores the need for stricter rules on privacy, transparency, and fraud prevention to support long-term industry stability.

We learned the hard way

Building a resilient, cross-regional team presented challenges that offered important lessons in empathy, empowerment, and leadership. The agency recognised that effective leadership depends not only on experience but also on nurturing and developing internal talent.

Operating in competitive markets such as India encouraged greater efficiency and the scaling of its technology-driven operations. The agency’s emphasis on honesty and clarity with clients has helped establish long-lasting partnerships built on trust.

Olga Dulinskaya, CEO, KIT Global, noted that the company’s marketing strategy evolved through continuous learning, shifting from broad, rapid traffic testing to a data-driven, performance-oriented model emphasising measurable results and thought leadership. She also highlights that diversity and inclusion contribute to innovation and help the company connect with diverse local markets. The globally distributed and diverse team plays a key role in delivering region-specific marketing solutions.

They work with us

The agency works with global and regional brands across sectors such as e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, real estate, and mobile applications. Its clients prioritise measurable performance and sustainable growth in a competitive digital environment.

Campaigns have included AI-driven social media and influencer marketing using elements of popular culture, high-production web series for product launches, viral short-video campaigns for entertainment brands, optimised Google Ads for real estate conversions, and SEO strategies that significantly improve website traffic and sales in retail and financial services.

Industry as we foresee

India’s digital marketing industry continues to grow rapidly, valued at approximately Rs 52,992 crore in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 17-23%. Internet penetration has surpassed 61%, with over 850 million users driving digital adoption (Pitch Madison). The country now has around 491 million social media users (DataReportal), and influencer marketing is expanding with government-backed initiatives such as the $1 billion Creator Economy fund to support micro and nano influencers (LinkedIn).

Despite this momentum, high competition has reduced margins, making performance-driven marketing focused on ROI increasingly important. Digital fraud remains a key challenge that threatens industry trust. To address this, KIT Global has invested in proprietary anti-fraud systems.

The agency maintains that ethical practices are crucial for sustainable growth and long-term client relationships. It remains optimistic that the industry will continue to prioritise transparency and integrity as more businesses recognize the importance of trust-based success.

A day without internet

In the absence of internet connectivity, the agency emphasises that its team values and communication culture would ensure continuity. The agency would rely on phone calls, in-person discussions, and other offline methods to communicate and make decisions.

Its focus on empathy, respect for colleagues’ time, and workloads fosters teamwork even under constraints. While the internet provides instant connection, the company believes its true strength lies in the inclusive and respectful culture that sustains collaboration across regions.

Gender ratio and policies

In India, approximately 54% of the agency’s workforce is female and 46% is male. It follows the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy to maintain a safe and respectful workplace for all employees.

Despite women comprising only about 26% of India’s overall workforce, with fewer in leadership roles, the agency supports initiatives like POSH training to promote awareness, safety, and empowerment.

Inclusive policies

The agency is said to foster an inclusive work environment where every employee feels respected, represented and valued. It actively supports inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees, people with disabilities, and neurodivergent individuals.

It provides flexible working arrangements, including remote work, flexible hours, and part-time options, to help employees balance professional and personal responsibilities. Awareness and education initiatives further promote understanding and appreciation of diverse perspectives.

The agency aligns with the broader industry belief that diversity and inclusion enhance creativity, innovation, and business performance. By embracing varied experiences and voices, KIT Global builds authentic connections with audiences and drives sustainable growth.

Maternity and paternity leave

The agency follows the Maternity Benefit Act of India, offering 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for the first two children and 12 weeks for subsequent births. In the event of miscarriage or medical termination, six weeks of paid leave are provided upon medical certification.

Additionally, the company offers five days of paid paternity leave to support employees during childbirth.

Work culture and values that we believe in

The agency’s organisational culture emphasises clear and respectful communication across countries and cultures. It aims to encourage simplicity in language, politeness, and the use of tools, templates, and visuals to ensure clarity and mutual understanding.

Cultural workshops are held to promote collaboration and respect for local customs, personal time, and work pressures. The agency maintains an open-door approach where employees are encouraged to raise concerns. It emphasises patience, transparency, and mutual respect to foster trust, teamwork, and inclusivity.

Agency growth YOY

In 2023, the agency achieved its first revenue milestone of USD 0.8 million. The following year, 2024, the company reported a 237% revenue increase.

For 2025, it projects a further 30-50% rise in revenue, supported by continuous product innovation, regional expansion, and a focus on delivering high ROI across competitive markets.

Work

The company executed a web series for a consumer electronics product launch in Southeast Asia, resulting in over 1.6 million total video views, 5 million organic impressions, and 21,000 engagements across platforms. The campaign was recognised by the product headquarters in Japan.

In the entertainment sector, it managed a music campaign that went viral on TikTok, generating nearly 40 million video views, over 2 million engagements, and an engagement rate exceeding 5%.

Awards

The agency has received several international awards recognising its marketing innovation and leadership.