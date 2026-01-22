Agency feature: All you need to know about Mad House Media

Who are we?

Mad House Media is a Delhi-based influencer marketing agency born in September 2024. What started as a two-person experiment has grown into a fast-scaling, culture-driven team that partners with brands to deliver powerful marketing solutions and measurable growth. The agency is led by Zeba Madni, Founder, Mad House Media and Supriya Ullengala, Co-founder, Mad House Media.

Why this Name?

Because marketing isn’t built on ‘sane’ ideas. It thrives on curiosity, boldness, and a little madness. The founder wanted a team that could spot trends before they go viral, people who think differently, move fast, and bring fresh, unconventional energy.

That is how the agency got its name.

What we do

For brands, the agency works to improve visibility, recall and reach among relevant audiences.

For creators, it offers support to grow their presence, collaborate with brands and develop a digital identity.

The agency operates as a platform for brand strategy, influencer marketing and creator development.

Our services

End-to-end influencer marketing- strategy, planning, creator discovery, campaign execution, tracking, and reporting.

Creator management - Securing brand partnerships, building long-term growth plans, and guiding creators on content strategy and organic expansion.

Why we do it

Madni began her career as an intern at a marketing agency started by a college senior. The fast pace, variety of work and focus on creativity and problem-solving drew them to the industry. This working style later shaped the approach on which the agency was built.

How we evolve

The industry moves faster than any rulebook can keep up. We actively track micro-trends, algorithm shifts, consumer behaviour, and creator economy patterns.

It’s evolution mindset:

Upskilling every quarter

Real-time trend scouting

Experimenting before everyone else

Data-backed learning cycles

The agency grows by staying curious, not complacent.

Social responsibility in social media

With transparency at an all-time high, agencies hold real responsibility.

The agency ensures:

Zero misinformation

Transparent communication with brands and creators

No misleading promotions

Policies for women

The agency is a female-led startup, with more than six women among its 10 employees. The team is largely made up of people under the age of 25, so maternity or paternity leave has not yet been required.

Work culture & values

The agency believes in:

Creative freedom

Transparent communication

Zero politics

Fast execution

Ownership > hierarchy

Team-first mindset

Its culture is built to encourage bold ideas, experimentation, and genuine collaboration.

Agency growth YOY

Starting from zero, the agency is at a 6-figure agency in a year.

Client testimonials

Ravi Kant Sharma said, “Thanks, everyone! The campaign went super smoothly. Big thanks to the MHM team for the great coordination and quick turnaround.”

Tanmay Pimple said, “Every time I think this is the best effort we've ever put in, I get proven wrong- because the next campaign always sets a new benchmark. Truly hats off to the superb performance, dedication, and the way every situation has been handled so gracefully. The consistency, creativity, and sheer hard work each one of you brings in is nothing short of inspiring. Proud to be working with such a solid team that keeps raising the bar every single time!”

Our work

The agency has worked withnbrands including Imagine Apple, Godrej Properties, 1% Club, LinkedIn and X.

Awards bagged

Udyamee - emerging agency award

Employees & hiring

The agency is looking for brand managers and creative strategists to onboard. Please reach out to - Supriya@madhousedia.org & Zeba@madhousemedia.org