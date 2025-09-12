Case Study: How Green Soul spotlighted ergonomic seating through stand-up comedy

Known for its ergonomic office and gaming chairs, Green Soul partnered with stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta to connect with its core audience in a live entertainment setting. Instead of traditional influencer-led promotions, the brand, along with its agency, integrated the Monster Chair into Gupta’s comedy performance.

The collaboration targeted working professionals, corporate employees, and families, audiences often dealing with long hours, back pain, and work-from-home routines, positioning the product as part of the act rather than a direct advertisement. Here's a case study on it.

Category Introduction

The Indian ergonomic furniture market is growing fast, thanks to people becoming more aware of posture and back health. With work-from-home and hybrid setups becoming common, the demand for comfortable yet stylish furniture has shot up. The space is competitive, with both purely functional players and lifestyle-led brands trying to win over a younger, design & health-conscious audience.

The Indian ergonomic chair market generated approximately USD 570 million in 2022 and is expected to nearly double to USD 1,175 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The Indian office furniture market was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 13.0 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of around 8.8%.

Brand introduction

Green Soul is a homegrown ergonomic furniture brand, primarily known for making office and gaming chairs, with an emphasis on ergonomic design and everyday use. The mission for the company was simple: To make ergonomic seating accessible to everyone in India.

On social media, IPLIX Media's strategy was to move beyond the usual 'product and features' talk and instead create relatable, high-engagement content that people actually connect with and remember.

Summary

The brand partnered with stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta, featuring Green Soul’s Monster Chair as part of one of his live comedy sets. The product was placed within the performance rather than through a direct advertisement or brand mention, allowing it to be included in a way that blended with the act.

Problem statement/objective

The brand wanted to stand out in a crowded digital space where most furniture content looks and feels the same. The goal was to spark awareness and create a brand moment people would talk about, share, and remember.

Brief

The brief to the agency was to find a bold and different way to get the brand in front of a large, engaged audience, without it looking like a typical promotion. The target was an audience that is likely to invest in good ergonomic furniture.

Creative idea

The agency chose to feature the brand within a live stand-up comedy set. The agency understood Gupta's audience that resonated with the brand's target group - corporate employees, working professionals, and family audiences who deal with back pain, work-from-home setups, and overloaded routines.

The agency and the brand understood that he had built a highly engaged, loyal audience over the years. He is relatable, his delivery is crisp, and he has a track record with brand collabs that feel seamless, not scripted.

Gupta smoothly brought the brand into his act like a part of the performance, not a break to sell something.

Challenges

Making sure the brand mention didn’t feel like a forced plug.

Keeping the flow of the comedy natural and uninterrupted.

Execution

The snippet from the live set was shared on Instagram as a Collab Reel between Gaurav Gupta and Green Soul.

Results

Quantitative Results: