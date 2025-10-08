Case Study: How ICICI Lombard turned a metro station into a mixed reality Ganesh Chaturthi experience

ICICI Lombard launched the ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa's Darshan’ activation at the newly branded ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak Metro Station. This campaign allowed commuters to perform virtual darshan, aarti, and arpan through Mixed Reality technology during Ganesh Chaturthi, transforming a daily commute into a moment of devotion and connection.

The Indian insurance industry, valued at approximately USD 145.80 billion in 2025, is undergoing rapid digitisation and marketing transformation. Brands are increasingly turning to experiential activations during cultural festivals, leveraging occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi to build emotional resonance. Experiential marketing now blends tradition with technology, allowing brands to connect with consumers at moments of faith, celebration, and community.

ICICI Lombard is a private general insurer operating in India for over two decades. The company provides a range of insurance products through multiple distribution channels and serves more than 37.6 million policyholders. Its brand philosophy, 'Nibhaye Vaade' (Keeping Promises), reflects its focus on customer service and technology adoption, including migrating its core systems to the cloud.

This year, the brand acquired branding rights for Siddhivinayak Metro Station, renaming it the ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak Metro Station. The station, located near Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, was used as a site for a Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 activation called ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan.’

Commuters could scan QR codes at designated points to access Mixed Reality-powered virtual darshan experiences, including offering flowers or modaks, performing aarti, and sharing digital blessings. The campaign combined cultural elements with technology, providing commuters with an interactive experience during the festival.

The primary objective was to reimagine the newly acquired metro station space as more than a transit hub, creating meaningful connections between the brand and commuters during Ganesh Chaturthi. Specific objectives included:

Brand Positioning: Position ICICI Lombard as a technology-driven innovator that respects cultural traditions.

The activation engaged commuters at the metro station during this auspicious occasion, as well as Bappa’s devotees, transforming routine metro journeys into moments of spiritual connection.

"How can we reimagine this iconic space, located right next to the revered Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, as a festive hub for both commuters and Bappa's devotees?"

The solution had to go beyond static branding, blending devotion, celebration, and innovation, while feeling natural, respectful, and transformative.

The concept combined three elements:

Sacred Space: Leveraging the station’s proximity to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple

Through ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan’, commuters scanned QR codes, experienced virtual darshan, offered flowers or modaks, performed digital aarti, and instantly shared blessings via WhatsApp and Instagram.

Technical Challenges: Ensuring a seamless AR experience in a high-traffic metro environment, across both iOS and Android, while maintaining stable user flows.

On-Ground Activation:

QR Code Placement: Strategic placement at platforms, entry/exit points, and high-traffic areas

Social Media & Digital Amplification:

Instagram & WhatsApp: Enabled commuters to share their darshan experiences instantly

Commuters naturally shared their experiences through reels and posts Influencer Engagement: Engaged about 10 micro-influencers. Radio One featured the campaign with RJ Bhaarat, highlighting his interactive darshan of Bappa at the metro station. The coverage reached 76K+ views and garnered 1.9K+ interactions, cementing the activation as a standout festive experience.

QR scans: 6,193 scans

Organic virality through reels and posts, with commuters sharing sentiments like: “I just got to seek Bappa’s blessings during my commute!”

Blended technology with tradition

Reinforced the brand’s positioning as a pioneer in experiential insurance marketing

Extended festive spirit beyond the metro to wider digital communities

Speaking of the campaign, Sheena Kapoor, Head - Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, "Ganapati Festival holds a deep cultural and spiritual significance, with lakhs of devotees thronging to seek blessings at the iconic and much-revered Siddhivinayak Temple. It is a time that unites people in faith, joy, and devotion. With our ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan’ activation, we sought to extend this spirit into the everyday journeys of Mumbaikars. By blending tradition with technology, we have created a unique opportunity for commuters to perform a heartfelt Darshan and Arpan right at the ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak Metro Station. What makes this experience truly special is the ability to instantly share Bappa’s blessings with loved ones, transforming a routine commute into a moment of celebration and connection. At ICICI Lombard, we are delighted to make this Ganeshotsav even more memorable by crafting experiences that touch both hearts and lives."