Case Study: How Parle-G celebrated Durga Puja by honouring Bengal’s artistic soul

In a highly competitive biscuit market where functional differentiation is minimal, emotional storytelling has become a key driver of brand relevance. Parle-G, a symbol of Indian nostalgia, leveraged this approach during Durga Puja with a culturally rooted campaign that celebrated Bengal’s artistic spirit while reinforcing its philosophy of empathy, simplicity, and shared happiness.

Category introduction

India’s biscuit market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach Rs 1.16 lakh crore by 2025 and further expand to Rs 1.64 lakh crore by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Branded biscuits dominate the market with a 90.76% share as of 2024. In a crowded category where functional parity is high, emotional storytelling and regional resonance offer a strategic edge for brands.

Brand introduction

Parle-G is a biscuit brand that remains a familiar presence across Indian households. Recognised across socio-economic groups and regions, the brand has consistently reflected India’s cultural diversity. On social media, Parle-G uses long-form storytelling to build emotional connections that extend beyond its product offerings.

Summary

India's diversity demands hyper-localised yet universally appealing storytelling. For Durga Puja, the brand created a poignant film set in Kumartuli, Kolkata’s famed idol-makers’ district. The film evocatively captures the tension between tradition and modernity, art and ambition.

At the heart of the story is a self-effacing clay sculptor, representing Bengal’s cultural and artistic heritage, juxtaposed with a modern academic evaluating art through a lens of metrics and efficiency. As their ideological conflict unfolds, the narrative draws viewers into a deeper reflection on humility, purpose, and identity, culminating in a powerful reimagining of the phrase ‘maatir manush’ (son of the soil).

The film delicately weaves the brand’s philosophy into this cultural tale, highlighting the genius in empathy, simplicity, and shared joy.

Objective

This campaign aimed to:

Celebrate Durga Puja, Bengal’s most significant festival

Craft a human-interest narrative that resonates regionally and pan-India

Reinforce the brand’s positioning: ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ki khushi mein paye apni khushi’

Build brand love and relevance through emotional storytelling over direct sales messaging

Brief

The agency was given an open-ended mandate:

Capture Bengali sentiment and cultural pride

Align with the brand’s central brand ethos

Create content with cross-regional emotional relevance

Avoid overt seasonality to ensure longevity and shareability

Rather than pushing for sales, the focus was on brand recall, cultural relevance, and reinforcing Parle-G as a symbol of nostalgia, togetherness, and emotional intelligence.

Creative Idea

The film challenged contemporary attitudes toward art and success. In an era where artistic value is increasingly tied to personal brand and status, the protagonist (a young sculptor) challenges the notion that recognition is the ultimate validation of talent.

Set against the backdrop of Durga idol-making, the story reflects Bengal’s societal discourse: the coexistence and conflict between traditional craftsmanship and modern professionalism. This contrast served as the core tension that ultimately reinforced the brand’s message: true genius lies in bringing joy to others.

Challenges

To achieve pan-India appeal, the story needed to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries without losing its Bengali soul. Executing the narrative in multiple languages, while preserving the emotion, nuance, and local authenticity, was a key creative and production challenge.

Execution

Platforms & Distribution

The film was launched on YouTube and distributed across key social platforms including:

Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp)

Paid media via Google and YouTube

Organic sharing among Bengali diaspora and cultural pages

Given the personal nature of the message, WhatsApp and direct sharing emerged as strong engagement drivers.

Results

Quantitative Performance

Meta (FB, Insta, WhatsApp):

Reach: 18.57 million

Impressions: 53.58 million

Views: 44.61 million

VTR (View-Through Rate): 83%

Google & YouTube:

Reach: 22.82 million

Impressions: 36.74 million

Views: 98.62 million

VTR: 53.42%

Qualitative Insights

The high VTR on Meta platforms suggests peer-to-peer recommendation played a major role. The emotional depth of the story made it highly shareable, especially among audiences with a cultural connection to Bengal or an appreciation for meaningful storytelling.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, VP, Parle Products, said, “Parle-G has been part of countless festive traditions across India, celebrating not just the occasion, but the togetherness and emotions that define them. With this film, we tried to capture compassion and kindness, the virtues of Maa Durga, which make celebrations more joyful. The narrative appeals to today’s consumers who seek stories rooted in culture and authenticity. Parle-G has always been more than a biscuit; it’s a part of every family’s memories. Through this campaign, we aim to keep strengthening that bond across generations, because this is what ‘G Maane Genius’ truly stands for.”