Spotify India partners with Amplified Intelligence to track ad attention

Spotify India and Amplified Intelligence, which focuses on accurate attention measurement, have shared findings from their research that determine attention benchmarks and norms across the audio streaming platform, and other similar platforms that brands lean into, for targeted advertising. The initiative also highlighted the impact of, and relationship between mood and attention across all these advertising platforms.

Key takeaways included:

Spotify video increases brand uplift by 50%: With consistently high Short-Term Advertising Strength (STAS)1 scores across the board, Spotify creates an appealing environment for advertisers, spanning both audio and video advertising formats.

Advertising on Spotify amplifies the impact of social media campaigns: Combining social media with a presence on Spotify significantly enhances the overall attention score for the campaign, resulting in an average increase of 28 points compared to campaigns relying solely on social media.

Amplified Intelligence quantified the value of Spotify’s advertising offering by capturing contextual location and mood information, and identifying how these were influenced. Providing granular insights into consumer behaviour in one of the largest markets in the world, the ​​research findings support Spotify's ability to offer brands a proven opportunity for successfully capturing active attention in India.

Spotify measured a panel of users' attention via Amplified Intelligence’s attentionTRACE® tool, across one month using data from 2,500 people in India capturing more than 7,900 ad views. Video attention was captured by facial recognition software after consent was acquired from the respondents.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify said: “Most advertisers have been focusing on determining the appropriate metrics for their campaigns. New findings reveal that creativity showcased on platforms with high attention generates greater impact, ultimately leading to improved business results. Our study with Amplified Intelligence has shown the impactful nature of Spotify's ad formats and has helped to address the lack of research on visual attention in markets such as India.”

Karen Nelson-Field, Founder and CEO at Amplified Intelligence, added: “One of the key challenges facing brands today is effective storytelling and identifying relevant success metrics. This becomes even more challenging with brief engagement times permeating many digital media formats. Our joint efforts with Spotify into measuring attention and identifying how audiences respond to ads proves how the metric is an ally to magnifying effectiveness and provides a canvas for brands to be able to connect to their audience.”