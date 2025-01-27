1702 Digital bags mandate to boost uppercase's digital visibility

1702 Digital, the digital marketing agency has joined hands with uppercase, the travel gear brand. This collaboration is set to give Uppercase’s digital presence a boost, making it easier for travelers to discover their products.
The agency will leverage its experience in SEO to enhance the visibility of the brands' range of backpacks, duffels, gym bags, and other products. The primary objective is to increase organic traffic to the brands' website and product pages, helping the brand differentiate itself in a competitive market while targeting eco-conscious consumers who value both style and sustainability.
“Working with 1702 Digital is an exciting next step for uppercase. We’re a brand built on innovation and purpose, and we want our customers to experience that every time they search for us online. With 1702 Digital’s support, we’ll take our digital strategy to the next level and make sure our products reach the people who’ll love them most.” said Ramya Ramachandran, Head of Marketing at uppercase
Mihir Joshi, Co-Founder at 1702 Digital, added, “We love working with DTC brands that have a purpose, and uppercase’s commitment to fashion-forward, eco-friendly products is inspiring. By optimizing their organic strategies, we’re excited to help them reach more young travelers who value sustainability without compromising on style.”