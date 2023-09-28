1702 Digital bags social media marketing mandate for Curegarden

To enhance its digital presence and reach a broader audience, Curegarden, a nutraceutical brand under LivLong Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd, part of Arjuna Group, has appointed 1702 Digital as its exclusive partner for social media marketing and performance marketing services.
Curegarden has been involved in botanical sciences for over two decades. It has an international presence in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East.
“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with 1702 Digital,” said Dr. Benny Antony, Managing Director at LivLong. “As a company dedicated to holistic health and well-being, we recognize the importance of a strong digital presence to better serve our global customers. 1702 Digital’s expertise in the field, coupled with their innovative approach, makes them the ideal partner to help us attain our digital marketing aspirations.”
“We are excited to be selected as Curegarden’s digital marketing partner” said Amit Panhale, CBO at 1702 Digital. “Curegarden has a range of brilliant products, and we will use our expertise in creative communication and performance marketing to drive growth for the brand”
This partnership will enable Curegarden to harness 1702 Digital’s experience in creating and executing digital marketing campaigns tailored to the health and wellness sector. 1702 Digital will work closely with Curegarden to maximize its online presence, drive traffic to its website, and enhance overall brand recognition.