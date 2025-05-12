22Feet Tribal Worldwide becomes Creative Partner for Keenai Wealth

Keenai Wealth, the wealth management platform, has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide as its creative agency. The appointment occurs as Keenai Wealth prepares for its official brand launch, planned for May.
The collaboration will involve 22feet Tribal Worldwide developing the brand identity and visual framework for Keenai Wealth. The agency's responsibilities will include shaping the creative messaging and designing user-facing elements and experiences for the platform. This work aims to establish a clear and consistent presentation for the new brand upon its market entry.
“At Keenai, we are focused on building strong brand fundamentals that will stand the test of time,” said Doorva Bahuguna, Chief Marketing Officer at Keenai. “This partnership is about setting a clear foundation through thoughtful design, consistent language, and meaningful experiences. It reflects who we are and the value we deliver to our clients.”
With this creative partnership, the brand aims to stand apart in a category that often feels transactional and instead build a presence that is insight-led, human, and enduring.