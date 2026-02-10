22feet Tribal Worldwide elevates Sanchari Chakrabarty to National Head of Strategy

Sanchari Chakrabarty has been elevated to National Head of Strategy at 22feet Tribal Worldwide. Chakrabarty announced the move in a post on her LinkedIn.
She wrote, “I’m excited to add National next to Head of Strategy. Really thrilled to keep building 22feet Tribal Worldwide.”
Chakrabarty has been associated with the agency for the past year. Before her current role, she served as Head - Strategic Planning at the agency.
Prior to that, she worked at Tilt Brand Solutions, where she held senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President - Strategy and Vice President - Strategy.
Chakrabarty spent more than a decade at DDB Mudra Group, where she worked across multiple strategy roles, including Senior Strategy Director, Strategy Director and Senior Strategist. During her tenure, she was involved in campaigns across categories such as consumer goods, digital platforms, retail and entertainment.
Earlier in her career, she worked with Leo Burnett in account planning and account management roles, and began her professional journey with internships in client servicing and communication projects.