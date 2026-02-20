3M Media Works secures strategic communications mandate for Gourmet Popcornica

3M Media Works has secured strategic communications mandate for Gourmet Popcornica.
Gourmet Popcornica operates across the popcorn value chain.
The communications mandate will focus on corporate reputation and leadership positioning, including product quality, supply reliability and farmer engagement.
Commenting on the partnership, SBP Pattabhi Rama Rao, Managing Director, Gourmet Popcornica Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our journey has been shaped by strong farmer partnerships, operational discipline, and a consistent focus on quality across the popcorn value chain. As we scale across B2B, retail, and consumer channels, it is important that our communications clearly reflect the depth of our work and the values that guide us. We believe 3M Media Works brings the strategic clarity and communication rigour required to support this next phase of growth.”
Speaking on securing the mandate, Jitendra S. Jha, Managing Director, 3M Media Works, added, “Gourmet Popcornica is a rare example of an Indian agri-led company that combines global popcorn expertise with local cultivation at scale. This mandate is about strengthening leadership positioning, establishing the brand not only as India’s largest producer, but as a thought leader shaping a sustainable, farmer-first, and future-ready popcorn ecosystem.”The company said the partnership is part of its long-term plans to expand its presence across business-to-business, retail and consumer channels.