4AM Worldwide bags the mandate for Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Fisheries

4AM Worldwide Brand Solutions agency has bagged the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Fisheries account. The agency will be responsible for enhancing domestic consumption of aqua products through value chain development and enhanced visibility of the ‘Fish Andhra’ brand and brand promotion in Andhra Pradesh.
The agency will be responsible for developing the brand identity and strategy, creative designing, social media strategy and digital marketing, CRM management, and other technical support for The Department of Fisheries, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The win solidifies the agency’s position as a partner in the realm of public sector advertising and represents a step in enhancing public awareness of vital fisheries and conservation issues, as well as fostering a deeper understanding of responsible marine resource management.
The win is the result of a competitive multi-agency pitch, in which the agency shared an approach to the brand’s business and communication needs showcasing how it can better connect with its target audience and inspire growth for the brand.
Commenting on the new partnership, the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, said, “4AM is a dynamic and innovative advertising agency, specializing in creative campaigns that captivate audiences and deliver measurable results. Their demonstrated creativity, passion, and expertise with government enterprises and public sector undertakings were key factors that led us to select them as our trusted partner in communicating our mission of responsible fisheries management and environmental conservation. We are excited to partner with the 4AM Worldwide team on this vital endeavour. We believe this partnership will help us reach and engage with our stakeholders in new and impactful ways, advancing our efforts to protect and sustain aquatic resources for future generations."
"We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the agency of record by The Government of Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Fisheries," added Jonathan Sreekumaran, Chief Business Officer, 4AM Worldwide. “This is part of a slew of new businesses that the fabulous team at 4AM Worldwide is pulling off. This partnership represents an exciting collaboration between 4AM Worldwide and the Department of Fisheries, Andhra Pradesh who play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of our oceans and aquatic resources. Their efforts in environmental conservation help maintain the appeal of coastal destinations, which is essential for tourism-related businesses. We look forward to doing some impactful work with the Department of Fisheries whose work is not just about protecting our oceans; it's about safeguarding the interests and livelihoods of business owners who depend on these valuable
resources."