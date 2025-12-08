77% of gen z in India watched dubbed content: YouTube

YouTube has released its annual year-end analysis, identifying the cultural and behavioural trends that shaped India’s online ecosystem in 2025. The platform reported that India’s digital vocabulary became increasingly multilingual, visual and creator-driven, reflecting shifts in how audiences consume and participate in internet culture.
According to YouTube, the year saw an acceleration of cross-cultural content flows, with creators adapting global formats to regional audiences. MrBeast’s extensive localisation effort, which included seven dubbed audio tracks, was cited as a key example. The platform said India accounted for more than 47 million new subscribers to the creator’s channel, underscoring the scale of language-led accessibility. Survey data shared by YouTube indicated that 77% of Gen Z viewers in India watched content that had been translated from another language.
The platform also highlighted a surge in silent or non-verbal storytelling. Kerala creator KL BRO Biju Rithvik, who crossed 79 million subscribers with family-oriented, dialogue-free videos, and Korean collective KIMPRO, known for challenge-based content using visual cues and sound effects, were among the formats that travelled widely across regions. YouTube said this shift reflected broader global consumption patterns, where visual narratives bypass linguistic limitations.
In its analysis, YouTube noted that the platform had become a significant reference point for cultural interpretation. It reported that 76% of Gen Z in India turned to YouTube to understand news events, entertainment developments and social trends. Moments such as the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, the IPL and Asia Cup tournaments, and the rise of KPop content contributed to a wave of creator-driven adaptations, including satire, gaming recreations and commentary videos.
The report also pointed to a structural shift in the creator economy, with more Indian creators expanding into business ventures built around their digital IP. Examples included podcasters and lifestyle creators leveraging audience loyalty for brand partnerships, commerce-led initiatives or standalone ventures. YouTube said the adoption of AI tools — such as automated editing features, inspiration prompts and multi-language dubbing — had lowered production barriers and enabled wider audience reach.
Taken together, YouTube said these developments signal a year in which India’s online culture developed a more unified lexicon, shaped simultaneously by global influences, regional creativity and platform-driven technological shifts.