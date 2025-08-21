80 dB Communications wins communications mandate for Flam

80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has secured a communications mandate for Flam, an AI-powered mixed reality publishing platform.
As a strategic communications partner, the agency is expected to lead the platform’s communication strategy focused on visibility, corporate reputation and elevating awareness of its advertising services.
Speaking about the partnership, Karthik K Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, Flam, said, "We are thrilled to partner with 80dB Communications as we expand Flam’s footprint and bring immersive storytelling to more global brands. With their expertise in strategic communications and deep understanding of fast-growing startups, we are confident in building a powerful narrative around Flam’s innovation, impact, and vision for the future of mixed reality.”
Nidhi Kohli Nandode, Head of Marketing, Flam, added, "As more brands look for meaningful ways to engage audiences, mixed reality is emerging as a powerful tool. With 80dB Communications on board, we’re confident of amplifying Flam’s journey and showcasing how immersive campaigns can transform brand storytelling.”
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of 80 dB Communications, noted, “Flam is reimagining the way brands connect with audiences, making interactive mixed reality experiences accessible and impactful at scale. We are excited to partner with them in shaping conversations that highlight their pioneering work and drive wider adoption of this new medium. With our expertise in storytelling for startups and tech, we look forward to elevating Flam’s visibility across key markets.”