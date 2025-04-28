82.5 Communications bags creative mandate for Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products has appointed 82.5 Communications as its creative agency for Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee and Himalayan natural mineral water, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate will see 82.5 Communications manage offline, digital, and social media responsibilities across both brands, with a focus on supporting long-term growth and brand momentum.
Tata Consumer Products is expanding its ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolio with new launches aimed at catering to a range of consumption occasions. The company’s strategy includes introducing cold brews and products designed for increased mobility and out-of-home (OOH) consumption, in response to the growing demand in the cold coffee and packaged water categories in India.
Mayur Varma
, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India said, "Coffee has exploded! Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules. Coffees exploded! Tata Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules.”
Anuraag Khandelwal
, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India also believes this is a great opportunity to immortalize the purity of Himalayan Water. He says, “The ambition at Tata Consumer Products’ Himalayan Water is as bold as the terrain it comes from, and we at 82.5 Communications share the same ambition. It’s thrilling to partner with a brand that’s not just aiming high but aiming right.”
The partnership between Tata Consumer Products and 82.5 Communications aims to support these goals through the development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns, enhancement of digital visibility, management of social media platforms, and engagement with younger consumer segments, particularly Generation Z and Generation Alpha.