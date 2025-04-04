82.5 Communications announces Rohitash Srivastava as Chief Strategy Officer

82.5 Communications has announced the appointment of Rohitash Srivastava as Chief Strategy Officer. The move is an internal transfer within the Ogilvy Group.
Srivastava has over 20 years of experience in communication planning, experience strategy, and brand consultancy. He moves to the agency from Ogilvy India (North), where he led the strategic planning function. During his tenure, he worked on strategies for brands including The Coca-Cola Company’s Sparkling and Hydration portfolio, GSK’s Eno, Dabur India, Perfetti, Mother Dairy, and RSPL Group. Srivastava is expected to contribute to the agency’s strategic planning capabilities.
“82.5 Communications is on a fantastic growth journey, fuelled by the great work our teams are producing,” said Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications. “Rohitash's strategic acumen and proven track record are exactly what we need to accelerate this momentum. He thrives on simplifying complex challenges and making brand strategy feel refreshingly clear and actionable, with an approach rooted in common sense, conversation, and creativity.”
Srivastava commented on the appointment, stating, “82.5 is fast becoming the growth engine for Ogilvy, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this transformative moment. The talent and energy I see in Kiran, our COO, and our CCOs Anuraag and Mayur make 82.5 a powerhouse of modern brand-building. We have great momentum, we’re already putting out some fantastic work, and this is just the beginning.”
In addition to his professional work, Srivastava teaches brand strategy at institutions such as MICA and MET Mumbai, contributes to several publications and is involved with the Community Empowerment Lab, an organisation focused on reducing infant mortality.