8Bit Creatives & iQOO partner for Indian esports naming rights deal

8Bit Creatives the Indian esports and gaming talent management agency, has secured a sponsorship deal with iQOO, a performance smartphone brand. This agreement marks one of the largest naming rights sponsorships in Indian gaming history. Out of five available naming rights deals, 8Bit Creatives managed to secure three.
The three teams represented by 8Bit Creatives are:
-
8bit Esports
-
Reckoning Esports
-
Revenant Xspark
This partnership further cements iQOO’s commitment to the esports ecosystem in India, building on its ongoing association with Team iQOO Soul, which has been a flagship collaboration with 8Bit Creatives for over a year.
Speaking about the partnership, Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, said, “We are incredibly grateful to iQOO for placing their trust in us to represent three of their five teams, and we are happy to support their gaming & esports initiatives. This is a moment of great pride for Indian gaming, and we are excited to see iQOO’s continued contribution to growing the esports landscape in India.”
Sarang Naicker, Owner of Reckoning Esports, commented, “Partnering with 8Bit Creatives has always been a key driver of Reckoning Esports’ growth. This historic association with iQOO reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision to elevate the esports ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to continue setting new benchmarks for gaming excellence.”
Rohit Jagasia, team owner of Revenant Xspark, added, “Our partnership with 8Bit Creatives has always been focused on driving innovation and creating meaningful opportunities for our players and fans. This association with iQOO is a testament to that vision, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together to elevate esports in India.”