8Bit Creatives partners with Rooter to boost gaming content in India

8Bit Creatives has partnered with Rooter, to bolster the nation’s Gaming Creator Economy.
This collaboration will see 8Bit Creatives' notable gaming influencers, PC gamers, and GTA roleplay creators, such as Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOp, Parv Singh aka Regaltos, Raj Varma aka Snax, Salman Ahmad aka 8Bit Mamba, Mithul Nayak aka 8Bit Binks stream and curate content on the Rooter platform.
By merging the reach of 8Bit Creatives' creators with Rooter's distribution and monetization solutions, the partnership aims to significantly enhance access to diverse and engaging gaming content for audiences across the country. At the same time, the partners will be developing multiple avenues for brands and advertisers to engage deeply with India’s passionate gaming community.
Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Founder & CEO, of 8Bit Creatives, expressed the significance of the partnership with Rooter for the Indian Esports industry. He stated, “Our collaboration with Rooter will act as a catalyst for the sustained growth of India’s gaming creator economy. We are excited to bring our gaming influencers and creators to a platform that shares our vision for excellence in gaming content as well as the prosperity of the community. Together, we aim to create an immersive and unparalleled gaming experience for millions of fans across the nation.”
Dipesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO, Rooter said “8Bit Creatives shares our strong drive to unlock massive growth opportunities for the Indian Gaming ecosystem and we are excited to collaborate with a partner like them. We’ve been facilitating multiple monetization opportunities for creators through partnerships with ~100 brands, fan donations, and more. With this collaboration, we will be working closely with the 8Bit Creatives team to elevate value creation for the creator community. We also aim to develop innovative marketing playbooks and solutions at the intersection of gaming, content, pop culture, and social media, which will establish new operating benchmarks for the ecosystem.”
According to Niko Partners’ ‘India Games Market’ report, India’s video game market is the fastest growing by gamers and revenue and the number of gamers across all platforms in India is forecast to reach 641.2 million in 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 10.1%.