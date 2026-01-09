AACA hosts Media Awards 2026 in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Advertising Welfare Circle Association (AACA) held the AACA Media Awards 2026 in Ahmedabad as part of the Festival of Advertising 2026, marking the association’s 35th anniversary.
The event brought together advertising agencies, media owners, media professionals and advertisers from across Gujarat. A total of 39 awards were presented across print, television and cinema, radio, outdoor and digital advertising categories.
Agencies from Central Gujarat, South Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region were recognised on a common platform for their contribution to the growth of the regional advertising industry.
Speaking at the event, AACA President Manish Gandhi said, “The response to AACA Media Awards 2026 clearly reflects that Gujarat’s advertising industry is creatively confident, strategically mature, and nationally impactful.”
AACA also announced a series of upcoming programmes, including the release of a coffee table book, a programme titled Creative Spark, a blood donation drive and a cricket carnival.