Aakash Educational Services Limited names Kanika Kumar Nijhawan as SVP - Marketing

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has appointed Kanika Kumar Nijhawan as Senior Vice President - Marketing, and Alka Garg as Chief Financial Officer.
AESL provides test preparation services for engineering and medical entrance examinations in India.
Nijhawan has nearly two decades of experience in media, retail and sports, with a focus on brand development and marketing. She previously worked at Adidas India as Director of Brand Marketing and has also held roles at HT Media and Sony Entertainment.
Garg has more than two decades of experience across listed companies and startups. She will lead the brand’s finance function and oversee financial strategy and governance.
Before joining AESL, Garg served as Chief Financial Officer at Yum Restaurant India Pvt Ltd, where she worked on financial strategy for the KFC brand. She has also held senior roles at Siemens, GreyOrange, Bharti Airtel and Deloitte.
Commenting on the appointments, Chandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, Managing Director and CEO, AESL, said, "We are thrilled to have both Alka and Kanika join the Aakash team. With Alka's outstanding financial acumen and Kanika's brand development skills, I am confident they will both be key agents in progressing our organisation while at the same time enhancing our commitment to providing high-quality education to all students in India."
Speaking on her appointment, Kanika Kumar Nijhawan said, "I am very happy to be joining Aakash during this incredibly significant time of opportunity and potential and I look forward to forming a unique and powerful brand narrative, creating meaningful experiences for our students and parents, assisting in driving the youngest and fastest growing preparation segment in terms of exam preparation and continuing the company's growth and leadership in the exam preparation industry."
Alka Garg, added, "I could not be more excited to join Aakash Educational Services Limited at this exciting time in the company's journey. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue to strengthen financial discipline, support sustainable growth, and provide long-term value to all stakeholders because AESL is well-known throughout the exam preparation industry."