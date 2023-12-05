Aalap Desai launches ad agency, TGTHR

Aalap Desai former Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India has announced the launch of TGTHR (Together) a full-funnel ad agency.
This move comes after Desai's departure from Dentsu Creative, driven by the question: "If you were to leave today, which agency would you like to join?" Headquartered in Mumbai, TGTHR also has branches in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Speaking on the launch, Aalap Desai said, "The advertising industry is often filled with a sea of sameness. The saviours of this industry are the sparks of creativity that we see scattered here and there. It is challenging to find the right people for the job. The one who knows how to create a great TV ad might not know how to increase followers on a social handle. The one who has mastery over social media may have no idea about master branding. What if all these talents could come together to form a cohesive whole? If one great creative person is a force, imagine what could be achieved when they all combine as a force multiplier! This is especially true when you create an environment where they can thrive. That's the idea behind TGTHR. Bring together expertise, talent, and passion to deliver clients unparalleled quality, connectedness, and effectiveness. All the while ensuring that we love where we work."
Aalap Desai held the role of Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India. His journey at Dentsu included being the National Creative Director at Dentsu McGarry Bowen India and co-heading the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai.
Beyond advertising, Aalap Desai has ventured into scriptwriting for feature films, web series, and TV shows like MTV Sound Trippin'. His discerning eye has also led him to serve on the jury for esteemed awards such as Kyoorious, Cannes Lions, and Spikes Asia. He has also directed ad films and short films that has won awards nationally and internationally.