AB De Villiers joins nutrition startup Supply6 as brand ambassador

Supply6, Bangalore-based health food brand, has onboarded former South African international cricketer AB De Villiers as brand ambassador and investor.
This partnership merges his athletic excellence with Supply6's focus on essential nutrients, aiming to inspire healthier living.
Commenting on the partnership, AB De Villiers said: "I am excited to join forces with Supply6. As an athlete, I recognize the critical role nutrition plays in health and performance. Their commitment to comprehensive and convenient nutrition solutions aligns with my dedication to peak performance and well-being. The brand's rapid expansion is impressive, and I am eager to support its mission of promoting healthier lifestyles."
Vaibhav Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO of Supply6, stated: "In a crowded nutrition market, we noticed many customers deficient in Vitamin D, B12, and battling multiple gut health issues. This insight led us to create Supply6 360, combining essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one supplement. Partnering with AB De Villiers, whose dedication to fitness mirrors our ethos, is thrilling. His nickname, Mr. 360, complements our flagship product. Together, we aim to revolutionise the market and inspire healthier eating habits."
Rahul Jacob, Co-Founder of Supply6, emphasised: "Understanding that everyone's nutritional needs are unique, Supply6 provides a thoughtfully curated range of products, balancing variety and specificity. Our supplements are designed to cater to various needs, from comprehensive formulas that address nutrient gaps to targeted solutions for specific goals such as healthy food, energy boosters, and specific deficiencies. AB De Villiers is an excellent fit for our brand due to his dynamic approach to both his career and health, which perfectly aligns with our vision. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance our connection with our audience. His esteemed reputation in the sports world mirrors the trust and quality we aim to provide with our products. Our mission is to make high-quality nutrition accessible to everyone without compromise, and we believe this partnership will inspire many to prioritise their nutrition and well-being.”