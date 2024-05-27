Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show unveils shortlists

This year, Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show received 3,506 entries from 273 companies. This includes 1,258 entries from 73 media agencies and 2,248 entries from 198 creative companies. The New age categories such as Digital, Mobile, and Technology garnered 626 entries from 75 companies, making up nearly 20% of the overall entries.
Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show featuring a jury structure with 204 jurors overseeing 23 categories. Each category with its own jury chair.
Among the returning participants are agencies such as VML, Lowe Lintas, McCann Worldgroup India, DDB Mudra, Famous Innovations, among others.
Shortlist for Creative ABBY 2024 - https://theadvertisingclub.net/award/creative-abbys-2024-shortlist/
Shortlist for Media ABBY 2024 - https://theadvertisingclub.net/award/media-abby-2024-shortlist/
The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show will be held on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of May during Goafest 2024.