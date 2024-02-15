The ABBY One Show Awards announces its chairpersons for the 2024 jury

Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi have been appointed as Jury Chair of Branded Content and Entertainment category and Jury Chair of Film Cinema Digital OTT (above one minute duration) category respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2024.
Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive has been appointed to the Jury of ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to chair the Branded Content & Entertainment category.
Co-founder of Supermassive, Austin is a creative leader whose work has been recognized at major advertising awards shows in the world for PR, entertainment, social and influencer, music, media, and audio. Before co-founding Supermassive, he was the Executive Creative Director of Host Havas Australia. With over 15 years of work experience, he has helped numerous brands achieve their goals.
Austin's modern contributions to the tourism industry are significant. He launched a world-first gamified model of ecotourism, that has been praised by global policymakers as a tourism game-changer. He also created a global brand platform for Tourism Fiji that brought new levels of authenticity and visitors to the islands.
Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi joins ABBY One Show Awards 2024 as Jury Chair of Film Cinema Digital OTT (above one minute duration) category.
Stanners is Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi. Having been at Saatchi & Saatchi for 18 years, she has been pivotal in transforming the agency. By harnessing the unreasonable power of creativity, she has driven the agency’s spirit of Nothing Is Impossible to deliver impossible outcomes and revolutionize clients’ businesses.
Based at Saatchi & Saatchi’s London headquarters, Stanners oversees Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative output, the creative talent of the network, and global clients that include Visa, UBS, Beiersdorf, and Deutsche Telekom to name a few. Prior to Saatchi, she was a Founding Partner of the agency, St Lukes in 1995 – famous for its revolutionary working practices, as well as progressive work.