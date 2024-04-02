Industry Updates

Abhinandan Gopalsetty elevated as the Head of MINI India

As the new Head of MINI India, Abhinandan Gopalsetty will leverage his expertise to drive strategic initiatives and elevate the brand's market presence.

Abhinandan Gopalsetty

Abhinandan Gopalsetty has embarked on a new chapter in his career by assuming the role of Head of MINI India. MINI India is a British automotive brand owned by the German Multinational automotive company BMW.

With over seven years of leadership experience as the Head of Sales and Marketing at BMW Motorrad, Gopalsetty brings valuable insights to his new position. As the new Head, he will leverage his expertise to drive strategic initiatives and elevate the brand's market presence.

Reflecting on his appointment, Gopalsetty expresses excitement and gratitude, stating, "Delighted to share that I've taken on the mantle of Head of MINI India. Excited to leverage my expertise and insights to drive strategic initiatives and elevate this iconic brand to new heights in our market. I am also grateful to my esteemed colleagues across BMW Motorrad for their unwavering support."

Gopalsetty's background also includes serving as CRM Manager at BMW India and contributing to marketing analytics and campaign management at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. His internship at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages further enriched his understanding of customer acquisition strategies. This diverse experience equips him to lead MINI India into a new era of growth and innovation.

