Abhisheik Joshi becomes Chief Executive Officer for New Media Holding

Abhisheik Joshi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of New Media Holding, following his exit from ShemarooMe, where he served as Head for over two years. He confirmed the developement on Linkedin.
Joshi joined ShemarooMe in March 2023, overseeing platform development during a period of increased competition in India’s OTT sector. His responsibilities included content strategy and user growth, amid broader shifts in digital consumption patterns.
Prior to this, Joshi held the role of Senior Vice President and Business Head for SVoD and Business Partnerships at MX Player. During his tenure, he was involved in the launch of MX Gold, the company’s subscription-based video offering, and worked on monetisation initiatives and content expansion.
At Sony Pictures Networks India, he served in senior leadership roles, including SVP and Head of Marketing, Subscriptions, and Content Licensing for the digital division. He previously worked as Assistant Vice President for Sony Entertainment Television, where he managed brand campaigns for programming properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, and the Indian Premier League.
Joshi is also a founding member of the FICCI Young Leaders Forum Committee, having joined the industry body in December 2024.
New Media Holding has not disclosed additional details regarding its strategic direction under Joshi’s leadership at this time.