Abhishek Gupta joins Stashfin as Chief Technology Officer

Stashfin has appointed Abhishek Gupta as its Chief Technology Officer. Gupta will oversee the brand’s technology strategy, including cloud infrastructure, data and AI systems, cybersecurity and product development.
In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for scaling the brand’s technology platforms as customer and transaction volumes grow. His remit includes improving system reliability and performance, strengthening cloud-native architecture and driving cost efficiency across the technology stack, the company said.
Gupta has previously held senior technology roles at several digital businesses. He served as Vice President at Zupee, CTO at Creditas Solutions, Associate Director of Technology at the ibibo Group and Manager of Technology at Times Internet.
A key focus of his role will be expanding the use of artificial intelligence across engineering, product and business operations. This includes using AI tools to support software development, automate customer relationship management workflows and improve operational processes such as collections through data-driven insights.
Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Gupta said, “At Stashfin, the focus is on leveraging advanced technology at scale securely alongside the business while improving efficiency and customer experience. We are investing in cloud-native systems, strong data foundations, and applied AI across engineering and operations, from AI-assisted development and automated CRM workflows to intelligent operations such as smart collections. By combining AI-led innovation with a security-first approach, we aim to accelerate time-to-market, reduce manual effort, and deliver reliable, trusted, and personalised digital experiences at scale.”
Tushar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Stashfin, further highlighted, “As Stashfin continues to grow, technology, data, and AI are central to how we scale responsibly and sustainably. Abhishek brings a strong combination of platform thinking, execution excellence, and AI-first leadership. His experience in building large, resilient digital systems will be critical as we strengthen our technology foundations, accelerate innovation, and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”
Stashfin said Gupta will also oversee application and cloud security, data protection and governance, and will work closely with product and business teams to align technology development with business goals.