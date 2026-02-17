Abhishek Jha joins InMobi as Director – Head of Advertising, India

Abhishek Jha has joined InMobi as Director and Head of Advertising for India, where he will lead the company’s advertising operations in the country. The announcement was confirmed by Jha in a LinkedIn post, marking his move from Snap Inc.
Prior to this role, Jha spent over two and a half years at Snap Inc. as Industry Manager for Streaming, Gaming and Technology. He described his tenure at the company as 'intense' and 'action-packed'.
An experienced digital advertising professional, Jha brings expertise across marketing management, digital strategy, digital sales and market research. Earlier in his career, he worked with Meta for more than four years, along with stints at HT Media and Snapdeal.
In his new role, Jha will be responsible for strengthening InMobi’s advertising business and driving growth across the Indian market.