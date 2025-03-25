Abhishek Mishra becomes VP of Human Resources at SRV Media

SRV Media has appointed Abhishek Mishra as Vice President of Human Resources. His professional journey includes leadership roles at Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Sony Corporation, and most recently, Sakal Media Group, where he led the Talent and Culture vertical as Assistant General Manager, HR.
At SRV Media, he will oversee human resources strategy, including organisational culture, leadership development, and talent management, as the agency continues its expansion.
Speaking about his new role, Mishra shared, “I’m excited to be part of SRV Media’s growth journey. The energy and ambition of the organisation are inspiring, and I look forward to creating a workplace where individuals feel empowered to grow, innovate, and make a meaningful impact.”
Dr. Vikram Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of SRV Media, commented, “Abhishek’s experience and forward-thinking mindset make him an excellent fit for SRV Media. His people-first approach is precisely what we need as we continue to grow and evolve. We’re eager about the fresh perspective he brings to the leadership team.”