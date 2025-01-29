ACKO rebrands with a logo inspired by the Möbius strip

ACKO has rebranded as part of its ongoing efforts to innovate and address customer needs. The new identity reflects the company’s focus on making insurance simpler and more accessible.
The new logo, inspired by the Möbius strip, represents a continuous loop symbolizing trust, inclusivity, and collaboration. Retaining its signature purple, the bold and sharp design reflects the company's focus on dynamism and innovation. The sleek, refined style signifies a shift from a playful tone to one that embraces creativity and elevates the brand's stature.
ACKO has introduced a refreshed brand identity, aligning with its ethos of 'Welcome Change.' The rebranding marks the company’s next phase of growth as it aims to strengthen its position in the insurance sector. The updated identity reflects the company's focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and long-term expansion.
“Our refreshed identity reflects who we are today and where we aspire to be tomorrow. It’s bold, fresh, and fearless—just like the disruption we’ve brought to the insurance industry since day one,” said Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, ACKO. “The Möbius strip in our logo symbolises our unwavering commitment to infinite trust and partnership with our customers. At ACKO, it’s never us versus you; it’s always us with you. This brand identity revamp represents our journey forward as we strive to bring peace of mind to millions of customers in India through protection, preservation, and prosperity.”