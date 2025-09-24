Actimedia secures PR mandate for Senco Gold & Diamonds

Actimedia PR & Digital has been appointed as the official public relations agency for Senco Gold & Diamonds.
Senco Gold & Diamonds, the flagship brand of Senco Gold Limited, was incorporated in 1994 and became a public limited company in 2007. The brand is known for designs that include filigree, meenakari, polki, jadau, temple jewellery, and contemporary styles, across categories such as gold, diamond, silver, and platinum.
The company has a retail presence across India in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar.
Senco’s portfolio includes sub-brands such as Everlite, positioned around lightweight jewellery; Gossip, focusing on fashion jewellery; and Aham, targeting the men’s jewellery segment.
Under the mandate, Actimedia PR & Digital will oversee media communications, brand storytelling, and key announcements for Senco Gold & Diamonds.