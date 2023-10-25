ACwO and India’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri join forces

Sunil Chhetri, Captain of the Indian Football Team has teamed-up with a new audio brand ACwO. Honouring Sunil Chhetri's iconic number 11 jersey, ACwO is gearing up to introduce a lineup of 11 TWS earbuds, each boasting more than 11 features. Supporting the launch, and featuring Chhetri, AcwO’s maiden brand film showcases its core vision, ‘Ab India Khelega’.
With the strategic launch in the midst of the festive season, ACwO will also roll out a cross-media campaign to create awareness of the brand, and its offering, by leveraging Sunil Chettri’s popularity and fan base.
Speaking on the launch, Chhetri said, “It’s always nice to be associated with a brand that is proudly made in, and for India. ACwO is doing some fantastic things on the tech and lifestyle front and through this association, I am keen to see and be a part of all that comes out from the ACwO stables.”