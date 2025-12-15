Ad Club Bangalore to host Founder Circle on AI transformation in marketing

Ad Club Bangalore has announced the second edition of Founder Circle, a closed-door session focused on how artificial intelligence is changing marketing operations, creative processes and business models. The session is scheduled for December 18.
The session will examine how artificial intelligence is affecting content creation, media planning, performance measurement and client servicing. Topics include changes to marketing and creative operations, the emergence of new service lines and revenue models, and how organisations are incorporating artificial intelligence into daily workflows.
According to the organisers, the December edition will feature Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of LS Digital Group. He is expected to discuss frameworks for integrating artificial intelligence into marketing functions, with a focus on moving from experimentation to operational use.
Ganganna has worked in technology-led marketing for more than three decades. At LS Digital Group, he oversees teams across strategy, creative, media, data and technology.
Ad Club Bangalore said the session is aimed at agency founders, startup leaders, brand custodians and business heads seeking practical insights based on implementation rather than theory.