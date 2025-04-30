Ad Club announces Prateek Bhardwaj, Minakshi Achan, Shashank Chaturvedi, & Priya Shivakumar as Abby 2025 jury chairs

The Advertising Club has announced the jury chairs for four categories at the Abby Awards 2025, which will be held in association with One Show. The appointments include Prateek Bhardwaj for Brand Activation & Promotion, Minakshi Achan for Branded Content & Entertainment, Shashank Chaturvedi (also known as Bob) for Video Craft, and Priya Shivakumar for Still Digital.
Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer at Lowe Lintas, will serve as jury chair for the Brand Activation & Promotion category. Bhardwaj has over two decades of experience in the advertising industry, and has been associated with campaigns such as Sprite’s “Bujhaye only pyaas, baaki all bakwaas,” Kinley’s “Boond boond mein vishwaas,” and Nescafe’s “stammering comedian.” He has also been recognised at international award platforms including Cannes Lions, D&AD and the Jay Chiat Awards.
Minakshi Achan, Head of Brand and Communication at JioStar, has been named jury chair for the Branded Content & Entertainment category. Achan has worked across advertising, fashion, and media for over 30 years, and currently oversees brand strategy and creative communications for JioStar’s entertainment, sports and streaming verticals.
Shashank Chaturvedi, also known as Bob, will lead the jury for the Video Craft category. Chaturvedi is the Director and Co-Founder of Good Morning Films and has directed ad films for brands such as Bournvita, Titan, Thums Up and Mahindra. A self-taught filmmaker, he has received multiple national and international accolades, including two Gold Lions at Cannes.
Priya Shivakumar, Creative Head at DDB Mudra - South, has been appointed jury chair for the Still Digital category. Shivakumar, who recently joined DDB Mudra from Wunderman Thompson (JWT), has worked on award-winning campaigns recognised at Cannes Lions, D&AD and One Show. She has also served on international juries including D&AD and One Show.