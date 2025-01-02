Ad veteran Walter Saldanha passes away

Walter Saldanha, co-founder of Chaitra Advertising (now Leo Burnett India) and a pioneer in the Indian advertising industry, passed away on December 28 2024 at the age of 93. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian advertising and leaves a legacy that will inspire generations to come.
Born October 31 1931, Saldanha began his professional journey as a typist in 1947. By 1951, he had joined J. Walter Thompson (JWT) India, embarking on a career that saw him rise through the ranks and even establish JWT operations in Sri Lanka. However, it was in 1972, alongside creative partner Brendan Pereira, that Saldanha carved his name into the annals of Indian advertising. Together, they founded Chaitra Advertising amidst challenging times, creating one of the most successful agencies in India.
Chaitra Advertising quickly rose to prominence, driven by Saldanha’s strategic vision and Pereira’s creative prowess. The agency counted brands like Vimal among its clients. In the late 1990s, it was acquired by Leo Burnett, becoming the Indian arm of the agency.
In 2000, Walter Saldanha was honoured by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for his outstanding contributions to the advertising industry. This recognition reflects his significant impact on shaping the Indian advertising landscape.
Saldanha’s contributions extended beyond advertising. In 2001, he founded the Asian Institute of Communication & Research (AICAR) Business School, nurturing talent in the fields of marketing and communication. His dedication to social causes was equally noteworthy, he championed leprosy eradication, slum rehabilitation, and care for terminally ill cancer patients.
Remembered as a humble and principled leader, Saldanha remained out of the spotlight, focusing on creating impactful work and fostering talent. His legacy endures in the countless lives he touched, both professionally and personally.
His funeral will be held on January 3 with viewing and mass at St Theresa's Church in Bandra West. Saldanha will be laid to rest at the St Andrew's Cemetary.