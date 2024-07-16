Adbuffs and Nitro Commerce partner up to boost marketing ROI for D2C brands

Adbuffs has announced its partnership with Nitro Commerce to enhance marketing return on investment (ROI) for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver results.
The partnership between Adbuffs and Nitro Commerce will offer D2C brands solutions to enhance their marketing strategies and achieve sustainable growth.
Commenting on this dynamic alliance, Arnab Bhattacharya, EIR at Adbuffs, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Nitro Commerce, a company’s whose passion for excellence matches ours. Through this partnership, we intend to not only make D2C brands stand out but also achieve unprecedented profitability”.
“The synergy of NitroX’s sophisticated intent algorithms and cookie-less technology with Adbuffs’ expertise in performance-based marketing is poised to deliver exceptional ROI for D2C brands,” said Parijat Kapoor, Senior Manager Program Development at Nitro Commerce.