AdCounty Media announces Gaurav Dikshit as Board Advisor

AdCounty Media India Limited has appointed Gaurav Dikshit as an Advisor to its board. The appointment is aimed at supporting the company’s long-term strategy, partnerships and market expansion plans.
In his new role, Dikshit will work with the company’s leadership and board on strategic direction related to partnerships, growth and opportunities within the digital ecosystem.
Dikshit has more than two decades of experience across media, marketing, strategy, content and digital transformation. He began his career in media planning and later moved into roles spanning strategy, digital and corporate functions across agencies, client organisations and entrepreneurial ventures.
Dikshit has worked with several advertising and media firms. His early career included media planning roles at Grey Worldwide, RK Swamy and Starcom, where he worked on brands such as BSNL, Wrigley’s, Aviva, Samsung, LVMH and Kohler.
He later held leadership roles at Mindshare, part of GroupM, where he worked on accounts including Apollo Tyres, Lufthansa and Volvo Cars. He also served in strategy and communication roles at Samsung India and as media head in Delhi and digital India head at RK Swamy, where he worked on government initiatives such as Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Loan, as well as campaigns for UNICEF.
Dikshit has also been involved in building and scaling digital and content platforms, with a focus on rural and emerging markets.
Commenting on the appointment, Delphin Varghese, co-founder and whole-time Director of AdCounty Media, said, “Gaurav's exceptional combination of strategic foresight coupled with directly applied entrepreneurial knowledge as well as a firm grasp of both traditional media outlets (TV/Radio) and digital ecosystems (social media) provides our executive leadership path with further strength as we ramp up growth opportunities. In addition, Gaurav's knowledge will significantly contribute to developing AdCounty Media's partner strategy, increasing our market position, and helping build a long-lasting value for both the business and our partners.”