AdCounty Media announces Imran Khan Niazi as Chief Technology Officer

AdCounty Media has appointed Imran Khan Niazi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as the company continues to prioritise the development of performance-focused digital marketing technology.
In his new role, Khan Niazi will be responsible for leading AdCounty Media’s technology strategy and overseeing platform enhancement and product development efforts. The company said the appointment is aligned with its goal to expand technological capabilities across its digital advertising operations.
Khan Niazi brings more than a decade of experience in adtech, SaaS, CPaaS and e-sports, having previously worked on large-scale product and engineering projects that utilised cloud infrastructure and machine learning. His past work includes building SaaS tools tailored for digital marketers and integrating communication APIs to support engagement in CPaaS settings.
The company said Khan Niazi’s experience in developing scalable systems and AI-powered tools will support its continued investment in infrastructure, product development and deployment strategies.
“Imran's appointment is a key milestone on our path to advance AdCounty Media's technology platform. His strong background with scalable AdTech solutions and product innovation will accelerate our ambitions to grow and provide our global clientele enhanced value. We are confident that our tech capabilities will become a key competitive advantage under Imran's leadership, said Adity Jangid, Managing Director, AdCounty Media.
On joining AdCounty Media, Imran Khan Niazi shared, I am thrilled to be joining AdCounty Media at a transformative time in the company's history. AdCounty Media has a firmly established position as a data-driven advertising company and a global presence. This positions the company well for the future as we ratchet up our innovation. I am excited to partner with the team at AdCounty Media to build scalable, high-tech solutions to support marketers and make an impact for global brands.