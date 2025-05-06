AdCounty Media partners with The Automobile Group to expand digital reach

AdCounty Media has entered a strategic partnership with The Automobile Group, a rapidly growing AI-assisted performance network for the global automotive industry. The collaboration aims to enhance digital advertising efforts and improve customer engagement for automotive brands across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and the Philippines.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering hyper-targeted, brand-safe, and performance-driven solutions specifically designed for the modern automotive consumer,” said Delphin Varghese, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, AdCounty Media.
The partnership combines the strengths of both companies, including industry knowledge, market insights, and technology, to provide powerful automotive advertising solutions in high-growth markets. Yash Vardhan, Co-Founder, The Automobile Group, added, “Our vision with The Automobile Group is to build Asia’s most powerful auto-centric performance network. The partnership with AdCounty is a strategic step toward expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia and the Philippines — markets with immense potential.”
The alliance aims to capitalise on the automobile industry’s growing digital ad spend, particularly in markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and the UAE. The partnership will focus on providing localized insights and precision-based media strategies to strengthen AdCounty’s position in these rapidly growing economies.
The combined digital ad spend in these regions is expected to exceed $1.2 billion, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia representing key markets for automotive brands. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with AdCounty, whose expertise and reach will be instrumental in scaling our delivery capabilities in new markets. Together, we aim to redefine how automotive brands connect with their audiences in this region,” said Shwetank Pandit, Co-Founder, The Automobile Group.
This partnership will also leverage the evolving trends in electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing adoption of platforms like TikTok. Southeast Asia, known for its fast-growing EV market, is expected to see over $400 million in auto ad spend driven by EV campaigns. Meanwhile, the Middle East has a strong luxury automobile market with substantial ad spend, particularly in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.